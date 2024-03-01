Global condemnation: Israeli massacre in Gaza sparks rage

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The recent massacre in Gaza's Rashid area perpetrated by Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 100 Palestinians awaiting food aid, has reverberated both locally and globally. This incident has further complicated negotiations regarding a prisoner exchange deal, deepening existing conflicts.



Amidst these developments, both the Israeli War Cabinet and the Expanded Cabinet did not convene on Thursday evening following the Gaza events.



However, the repercussions of the Rashid massacre, the prisoner exchange deal, and the Rafah invasion are being discussed.



Many Israelis view this massacre as a potential catalyst for ending the ongoing war, particularly amidst mounting American and international condemnation, with calls for an immediate ceasefire intensifying.



Internally, Israel faces considerable dilemma and concern, with fears of significant security escalation following the massacre and subsequent unrest.



In the West Bank, including an operation in the Eli settlement resulting in Israeli casualties nine days before Ramadan, stringent measures by the police led by the extremist right-wing Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in the West Bank and Jerusalem have risen.



Increased targeting of Damascus and Baniyas in Syria from the northern front has heightened anxiety about escalation on various fronts, particularly the northern border.



Furthermore, the number of Israelis calling for an attack on Hezbollah has risen to 76%, although they advocate for a ceasefire first.



Meanwhile, families of prisoners and their supporters, including Minister Benny Gantz, have intensified protests to pressure decision-makers into agreeing to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.



They express concerns that the Rashid massacre could lead to the deaths of these prisoners, holding the Netanyahu government, Ben Gvir, and Smotrich responsible.