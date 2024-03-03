News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
With the onset of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" war entering its fifth month, negotiations are once again threatened.
The arrival of the Hamas delegation in Cairo has moved the stagnation in the negotiations towards a ceasefire.
Meanwhile, Israel refuses the participation of its delegation until it obtains a list of captives to be included in the deal, a demand deemed impossible by Hamas due to the dire situation in Gaza caused by the ongoing war.
Israel awaits any progress in Cairo to discuss it in the war cabinet, taking advantage of the US president's statement that the ball is now in Hamas' court, strengthening its position.
The negotiations come amid increasing threats of invading Rafah.
Security officials reveal a real crisis facing Israel after five months of fighting: The Israeli army is lacking about eight thousand soldiers, hindering operations on multiple fronts.
In Gaza, many soldiers continue to refuse participation in combat, as the Israeli army operates there within two units and four divisions.
This shortage makes achieving the objectives of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" war from Gaza in the south to Lebanon in the north, alongside the West Bank, seem unattainable.
The crisis is not only in the shortage of soldiers; an Israeli report revealed that with the increasing casualties among Israeli soldiers, the last of whom were three in the past hours, the army is unable to execute operations quickly, allowing Hamas fighters to approach and open fire.
The report raised two questions about the Rafah invasion:
The first, whether it is appropriate to advance into the south despite international pressures, particularly from the US and Egypt, while the army insists that Rafah is a Hamas stronghold and that the image of victory will emerge from there.
The second question relates to the army's capability to defeat Hamas and whether the attack will thwart efforts to reach a captive exchange deal.
Therefore, Israel is facing challenging days amid apparent confusion in the structure of the army's leadership and the war cabinet, with a lack of consensus on the invasion of Rafah.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Ceasefire
Truce
Negotiations
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Rafah
Lebanon
Cairo
Next
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11
Lessons from past ceasefires with Israel: History of agreements, resolutions, and truces in Gaza and Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Hamas says truce in Gaza possible within '24 to 48 hours' if Israel agrees to its demands
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Hamas says truce in Gaza possible within '24 to 48 hours' if Israel agrees to its demands
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Adapting to adversity: How Lebanese students continue learning amidst conflict in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Adapting to adversity: How Lebanese students continue learning amidst conflict in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UNRWA: We will not be able to assist Gaza after February due to funding suspension
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UNRWA: We will not be able to assist Gaza after February due to funding suspension
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
0
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
3
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
4
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
6
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
7
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More