News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From words to action: President Aoun's vision for state-controlled arms, without clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
15-04-2025 | 12:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From words to action: President Aoun's vision for state-controlled arms, without clashes with Hezbollah
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the decision to restrict weapons exclusively to the state has been made, emphasizing that the focus must now shift to implementing the policy through dialogue, not force.
Speaking to Al Jazeera before departing for an official visit to Qatar, Aoun affirmed the ongoing diplomatic efforts with Arab and international actors to pressure Israel into withdrawing from South Lebanon and resolving the issue of prisoners.
Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's readiness to revive the 1949 Armistice Agreements with Israel through border demarcation, including forming a dedicated committee.
The president also commended the Lebanese Army for its extensive operations both south and north of the Litani River. He noted that the military continues to dismantle tunnels and weapons storage sites and to confiscate arms caches—all without clashes with Hezbollah.
He reiterated Lebanon's need for a national security strategy involving Hezbollah through dialogue.
However, what is the difference between the defensive strategy previously discussed in Parliament and Baabda Palace and the national security strategy Aoun envisions?
The proposed defensive strategy focuses mainly on Lebanon's military defense, Hezbollah's weapons, and its ties with the state.
The national security strategy he envisions is broader. It would encompass health, economic, social, financial, food, diplomatic, media, and judicial security—under which a defense strategy emerges from within this larger framework.
The president's remarks notably included a reference to a recent army raid in the town of Barja in the Chouf district, north of the Litani.
According to military sources, the army has taken control of several weapons depots in areas north of the Litani and into the Bekaa Valley, either due to citizen reports or because the sites posed a public safety risk.
Sources said that these operations were not subject to the same procedures followed in South Lebanon, where the Israeli army typically informs the U.N. committee monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire of suspected Hezbollah locations, which then notifies the Lebanese Army.
South of the Litani, the army has begun sealing off caves and facilities it had previously secured, in a bid to prevent future use by any armed group.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Action
President
Joseph Aoun
Vision
State
Control
Arms
Clashes
Hezbollah
Next
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-21
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from Egypt's Sisi to attend Arab Summit
Lebanon News
2025-02-21
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from Egypt's Sisi to attend Arab Summit
0
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
US-Iran nuclear talks shift to Rome over logistics, diplomatic optics—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14
US-Iran nuclear talks shift to Rome over logistics, diplomatic optics—the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
0
World News
2025-03-01
Romania finds Russian drone fragments, detonates explosives on board
World News
2025-03-01
Romania finds Russian drone fragments, detonates explosives on board
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:01
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:01
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
4
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child
5
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
6
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
7
Lebanon News
06:09
UN human rights office concerned about Israeli strikes on civilians in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:09
UN human rights office concerned about Israeli strikes on civilians in Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More