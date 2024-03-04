Iran-Gulf relations: Durra gas field dispute

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Will the Durra gas increase tensions in the relationship between Iran and the Gulf states again?



In the shared waters between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, vast quantities of gas lie beneath the surface of the Arabian Gulf, estimated by Kuwait's oil company at around 20 trillion cubic feet.



Conversely, Iran claims its rightful share of this field, which it calls "Arash," and has called on its neighbors to reach an understanding.



However, the stance of the neighbors, as declared by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), was unequivocal: "The resources of the Durra field are only shared between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."



The statement vehemently rejected any claims to rights by any other party in this field or the adjacent area, demarcated between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.



Though unnamed in the statement, the hint was clear.



Following the announcement of a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement to develop the Durra field, Iran has deemed this agreement illegal for almost a year.



Today, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are intensifying efforts to begin work in the field, expecting full operation by 2029.



Nevertheless, Tehran wasted no time responding to the GCC statement, describing it as unconstructive through its foreign ministry.



Durra is not the first field Iran shares with Gulf states. It holds 38% of the North Field, which it shares with Qatar without issues. This field is the world's largest, with 10% of the total global gas reserves.



Will the agreement over the Durra field resemble that of the North Field, or will it lead to escalation?