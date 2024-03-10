News
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-10 | 13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
With the support of the Israeli Cabinet and security agencies, the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, and the Chief of Staff, Hertzi Halevi, along with officials in the Southern Command, have approved military plans to continue fighting in Gaza until Rafah.
t is a decision that security and military personnel warned of its repercussions at a time when the voice supporting it was the strongest in Israel.
Simultaneously, President Joe Biden's continued criticism of the Israeli Prime Minister has escalated calls for Netanyahu's immediate resignation. This has reignited discussions among security and military officials about the consequences of intensifying the fighting and entering Rafah during Ramadan, not only in Gaza but also in the region.
On the northern front, amid reports dismissing the success of diplomatic efforts in exchange for continued security escalation on both sides of the border, the commander of the Northern Command in the army has hinted at launching a ground attack on Lebanon, declaring readiness for it.
So far, as Ramadan approaches amidst tense security conditions, the door is not entirely closed to the possibility of reaching a ceasefire in the south, which would also impact the northern front. Continuous efforts by intermediaries are underway to return to negotiations leading to a near deal.
In this context, CIA Director William Burns discussed with Mossad Chief David Barnea in a European country ways to overcome obstacles to progress in negotiations, as Ramadan has become a particularly sensitive period in Operation al-Aqsa Flood.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Gaza
Palestine
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
Related Articles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Gaza Health Ministry: 31,045 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:02
Biden: Netanyahu's approach to Gaza war 'hurting Israel more than helping'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:02
Biden: Netanyahu's approach to Gaza war 'hurting Israel more than helping'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:38
Israel: Gaza talks mediators pushing to secure truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:38
Israel: Gaza talks mediators pushing to secure truce
Press Highlights
01:44
Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:44
Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon
Recommended For You
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Israeli families protest: Internal dispute over government's stance on prisoner deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Renewed concerns: Chemical storage at northern oil facilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-09
Renewed concerns: Chemical storage at northern oil facilities
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Press Highlights
2024-03-08
Quintet Committee's dual focus: Lebanon's security and Presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-03-08
Quintet Committee's dual focus: Lebanon's security and Presidential file
Press Highlights
2023-11-13
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
Press Highlights
2023-11-13
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
Middle East News
2024-03-08
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
Middle East News
2024-03-08
UKMTO: Vessel off Yemen's Aden reports explosions in sea, vessel and crew are safe
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Press Highlights
02:26
Israeli atmosphere in Beirut: MP Ghassan Skaf warns of impending conflict
Press Highlights
02:26
Israeli atmosphere in Beirut: MP Ghassan Skaf warns of impending conflict
Lebanon News
04:01
Rockets launched from Lebanon strike Israeli targets in Upper Galilee
Lebanon News
04:01
Rockets launched from Lebanon strike Israeli targets in Upper Galilee
Lebanon News
07:38
Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure
Lebanon News
07:38
Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure
Press Highlights
01:44
Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:44
Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:12
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins
Lebanon News
06:12
MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins
Lebanon News
05:53
National Moderation Bloc and Quintet Ambassadors initiative: A Beacon of Hope, says Patriarch al-Rahi
Lebanon News
05:53
National Moderation Bloc and Quintet Ambassadors initiative: A Beacon of Hope, says Patriarch al-Rahi
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:38
Israel: Gaza talks mediators pushing to secure truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:38
Israel: Gaza talks mediators pushing to secure truce
