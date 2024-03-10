Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions

Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions

A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
With the support of the Israeli Cabinet and security agencies, the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, and the Chief of Staff, Hertzi Halevi, along with officials in the Southern Command, have approved military plans to continue fighting in Gaza until Rafah.
 
t is a decision that security and military personnel warned of its repercussions at a time when the voice supporting it was the strongest in Israel.
 
Simultaneously, President Joe Biden's continued criticism of the Israeli Prime Minister has escalated calls for Netanyahu's immediate resignation. This has reignited discussions among security and military officials about the consequences of intensifying the fighting and entering Rafah during Ramadan, not only in Gaza but also in the region.
 
On the northern front, amid reports dismissing the success of diplomatic efforts in exchange for continued security escalation on both sides of the border, the commander of the Northern Command in the army has hinted at launching a ground attack on Lebanon, declaring readiness for it.
 
So far, as Ramadan approaches amidst tense security conditions, the door is not entirely closed to the possibility of reaching a ceasefire in the south, which would also impact the northern front. Continuous efforts by intermediaries are underway to return to negotiations leading to a near deal.
 
In this context, CIA Director William Burns discussed with Mossad Chief David Barnea in a European country ways to overcome obstacles to progress in negotiations, as Ramadan has become a particularly sensitive period in Operation al-Aqsa Flood.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

