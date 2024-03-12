A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The sirens in northern Israeli towns did not cease until Tuesday afternoon after being targeted by rockets launched from Lebanon in the widest bombardment since the beginning of Operation al-Aqsa Flood, escalating tension in the region, including the Golan Heights and Jabal al-Sheikh, reaching as far as Haifa.



The Northern Command and the Cabinet assessed the situation in emergency sessions, under pressure from settlers in the north who threatened to escalate their protests. Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that its strike in Baalbek targeted the aerial unit of Hezbollah, aiming to destroy drones and extensive infrastructure.



The army, which attempted to reassure Israelis of its security capabilities, claimed that the strike in Baalbek confirmed its intelligence capabilities and its ability to address the challenges posed by drones in the event of war with Lebanon.



According to security reports, Hezbollah possesses at least five thousand drones of various types, some of them advanced and capable of serving as an alternative to air forces. This comes despite Tel Aviv's failure to secure a sophisticated system to counter these drones.



Based on this, Tel Aviv is devising plans to confront the launch of dozens of drones simultaneously towards the airspace of the northern region, some capable of carrying at least forty kilograms of explosives. In contrast, others are capable of penetrating the most sensitive and strategic sites, potentially jeopardizing Israel's control of the situation.



At this time, ministers escalated their threats towards Lebanon, with Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant calling for an immediate decision to wage war on Lebanon.



The escalating tension coincides with the intensification of army exercises in an area stretching from Jabal al-Sheikh through the Golan Heights to the Lebanese border. If the war expands, this area is expected to be affected.