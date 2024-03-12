News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Escalating tensions: Israel's response to drone threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-12 | 13:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Escalating tensions: Israel's response to drone threats from Lebanon
A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The sirens in northern Israeli towns did not cease until Tuesday afternoon after being targeted by rockets launched from Lebanon in the widest bombardment since the beginning of Operation al-Aqsa Flood, escalating tension in the region, including the Golan Heights and Jabal al-Sheikh, reaching as far as Haifa.
The Northern Command and the Cabinet assessed the situation in emergency sessions, under pressure from settlers in the north who threatened to escalate their protests. Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that its strike in Baalbek targeted the aerial unit of Hezbollah, aiming to destroy drones and extensive infrastructure.
The army, which attempted to reassure Israelis of its security capabilities, claimed that the strike in Baalbek confirmed its intelligence capabilities and its ability to address the challenges posed by drones in the event of war with Lebanon.
According to security reports, Hezbollah possesses at least five thousand drones of various types, some of them advanced and capable of serving as an alternative to air forces. This comes despite Tel Aviv's failure to secure a sophisticated system to counter these drones.
Based on this, Tel Aviv is devising plans to confront the launch of dozens of drones simultaneously towards the airspace of the northern region, some capable of carrying at least forty kilograms of explosives. In contrast, others are capable of penetrating the most sensitive and strategic sites, potentially jeopardizing Israel's control of the situation.
At this time, ministers escalated their threats towards Lebanon, with Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant calling for an immediate decision to wage war on Lebanon.
The escalating tension coincides with the intensification of army exercises in an area stretching from Jabal al-Sheikh through the Golan Heights to the Lebanese border. If the war expands, this area is expected to be affected.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
Lebanon
Gaza
Next
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-10
Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-03-10
Strained truce talks: Challenges amid ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-03
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-03
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:29
Hezbollah-Israel conflict intensifies: Strikes hit Bekaa for third time - Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11
Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:47
Netanyahu says Israel will press forward with military campaign in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:47
Netanyahu says Israel will press forward with military campaign in Rafah
0
Sports News
2024-02-23
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
2024-02-23
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:58
Source confirms to LBCI: Hamas and Israel accept proposal, truce expected within 48 hours
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-25
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
Lebanon News
09:24
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
2
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek
Lebanon News
06:38
Israeli airstrikes hit Khodor crossroad in Baalbek
5
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:09
Israel conducts raid on Nabi Chit in Baalbek
7
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
Middle East News
10:33
Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months
8
Variety and Tech
06:42
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
Variety and Tech
06:42
Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More