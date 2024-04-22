News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dead at 76
World News
2024-04-22 | 01:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dead at 76
Terry Anderson, a US journalist who was held captive by Islamist militants for almost seven years in Lebanon and came to symbolize the plight of Western hostages during the country's 1975-1990 civil war, died on Sunday at age 76, his daughter said in a statement.
The former chief Middle East correspondent for The Associated Press, who was the longest held hostage of the scores of Westerners abducted in Lebanon, died at his home in Greenwood Lake, New York, said his daughter Sulome Anderson, who was born three months after he was seized. No cause of death was given.
Kept in barely-lit cells by mostly Shi'ite Muslim groups in what was known as The Hostage Crisis, and chained by his hands and feet and blindfolded much of the time, the former Marine later recalled that he "almost went insane" and that only his Roman Catholic faith prevented him from taking his life before he was freed in December 1991.
"Though my father's life was marked by extreme suffering during his time as a hostage in captivity, he found a quiet, comfortable peace in recent years. I know he would choose to be remembered not by his very worst experience, but through his humanitarian work with the Vietnam Children's Fund, the Committee to Protect Journalists, homeless veterans, and many other incredible causes," Sulome Anderson said.
Anderson's ordeal began in Beirut on the morning of March 16, 1985, after he played a round of tennis. A green Mercedes sedan with curtains over the rear window pulled up, three gunmen jumped out and dragged Anderson, still dressed in shorts, into the car.
The pro-Iran Islamic Jihad group claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, saying it was part of "continuing operations against Americans." The abductors demanded freedom for Shi'ite Muslims jailed in Kuwait for bomb attacks against the US and French embassies there.
It was the start of a nightmare for Anderson that would last six years and nine months during which he was stuck in cells under the rubble-strewn streets of Beirut and elsewhere, often badly fed and sleeping on a thin, dirty mattress on a concrete floor.
Scores of journalist groups, governments, and individuals over the years called for Anderson's release and his Oct. 27 birthday became an unofficial US memorial day for hostages.
After his release, Anderson taught journalism at Columbia University in New York, Ohio University, the University of Kentucky, and the University of Florida until he retired in 2015.
Among businesses he invested in were a horse ranch in Ohio, and a restaurant. He unsuccessfully ran for the Ohio state Senate as a Democrat in 2004 and sued Iran in federal court for his abduction, winning a multimillion-dollar settlement in 2002.
Reuters
World News
Terry Anderson
United States
Journalist
Hostage
Lebanon
War
Captive
Next
Biden condemns 'anti-Semitism' on campuses as pro-Palestinian protests continue in Columbia
EU foreign ministers to discuss air defense for Ukraine, Iran sanctions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-12
Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon
World News
2024-04-12
Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-10
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
2024-04-10
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:26
Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for 'strong stand' on Gaza
World News
06:26
Pakistan PM Sharif praises Iran for 'strong stand' on Gaza
0
World News
05:53
Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland
World News
05:53
Kremlin: Russia will ensure its 'security' if nuclear weapons are deployed in Poland
0
World News
04:41
Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China
World News
04:41
Three Germans arrested on suspicion of spying for China
0
Middle East News
03:58
Iranian president lands in Pakistan for visit to mend ties
Middle East News
03:58
Iranian president lands in Pakistan for visit to mend ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
0
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
Lebanon News
10:06
Gantz states: 'Urgent attention' needed on Lebanese front; decisive moment approaching on Northern border
2
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:59
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Israeli Cabinet Discusses Prisoner Exchange Amidst Intelligence Concerns
4
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
Middle East News
00:03
Rockets fired from Iraq towards US military base in Syria
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Challenges in US-Iran Relations: New Sanctions on Iran's Oil Sector
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:12
Netanyahu says he will fight any sanctions on army battalions
7
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
Middle East News
00:50
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah announces resumption of attacks on US forces
8
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Lebanon News
07:00
Patriarch Al-Rahi calls on Lebanese officials to work towards a 'unified national goal'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More