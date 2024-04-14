NATO condemns "Iranian escalation" and calls for "restraint"

NATO condemned on Sunday the "Iranian escalation" after Tehran launched a missile and drone attack on Israel in response to the bombing of its consulate in Damascus. NATO called for restraint to avoid further escalation in the Middle East.

In a statement, NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhallah said, "We condemn the Iranian escalation overnight and call for restraint. We are closely monitoring the situation. It is essential that the conflict in the Middle East does not spiral out of control."

AFP