Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-23 | 12:49
Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack
A report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
On Friday night, the event that topped the news was the attack on a concert hall in Moscow.
By Saturday morning, the headline became how the US intelligence had warned Russian authorities earlier this month about a plot to target large groups of people.
The news evolved throughout Saturday, with Russia openly casting doubt on the Islamic State - Khorasan Province's involvement in the attack and Ukraine's denial and, alongside it, Washington's involvement in the assault.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a televised address the arrest of all the attackers as they attempted to flee to Ukraine, following the Russian media's publication of videos of one of the detainees stating that he had arrived in Russia from Turkey on the fourth of this month and had received a million rubles in exchange for killing people.
This comes after the Russian media raised doubts about the credibility of the statement issued by the Islamic State in Khorasan, which claimed responsibility for the attack and described it as fabricated; the Islamic State organization reposted through its affiliated Amaq agency a picture of what it said were the four attackers. Conflicting data makes it difficult to determine who is behind the Moscow attack, as it becomes entangled in the political-military conflict with Ukraine and its allies.
News Bulletin Reports
Moscow
Russia
Attack
ISIS
