US abstains from UN Gaza ceasefire resolution: Implications and next steps

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Upon reaching the first resolution, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the United Nations Security Council's 14 members "praised" the decision.



The only abstention came from the United States, notably choosing not to impose a veto this time, as it had done with previous resolution drafts.



This represents a clear pathway for the resolution's passage despite the White House's insistence that this vote does not signify a policy shift.



Tears welled in the eyes of the Palestinian representative as he welcomed the resolution, despite its months-long delay, while speaking of the suffering of his people.



This resolution, which could be deemed historic after five months of fighting and the loss of over 30,000 Palestinian lives, was meticulously crafted to "corner" the warring parties.



In its first article, two crucial points were laid out: A ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan between Israel and Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.



The point has presented the warring parties with scenarios where they cannot "manipulate" the resolution. Could one party's hesitance to carry out this decision lead to the failure of its actual implementation?