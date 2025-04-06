Israeli military changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-04-2025 | 07:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli military changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings

The Israeli military has provided new details that changed its initial account of the killing of 15 emergency workers near the southern Gaza city of Rafah last month but said investigators were still examining the evidence.

The 15 paramedics and emergency responders were shot dead on March 23 and buried in a shallow grave, where their bodies were found a week later by officials from the United Nations and the Palestinian Red Crescent. Another man is still missing.

The military initially said soldiers had opened fire on vehicles that approached their position "suspiciously" in the dark without lights or markings. It said they killed nine militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were traveling in Palestinian Red Crescent vehicles.

But video recovered from the mobile phone of one of the dead men and published by the Palestinian Red Crescent showed emergency workers in their uniforms. It marked ambulances and fire trucks, with their lights on, being fired on by soldiers.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Gaza

Aid Workers

Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages alive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-01

Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Aid trucks reach Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing ahead of Gaza entry, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-10

Haaretz: Israeli military police open investigation into use of Palestinians as human shields in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Gaza deal includes six-week initial ceasefire phase, release of hostages: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:51

Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages alive

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:45

Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-04

Hamas says Israeli offensive in Gaza 'highly dangerous' for hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04

Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01

A shift in targeting policy: Israel links Beirut strikes to global threats

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-04-02

Val Kilmer, star of 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever,' dies at 65 — report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Lebanese Air Force Cessna aircraft spotted over southern towns (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More