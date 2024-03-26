News
Hamas and Iran: Haniyeh meets Iranian FM amid Gaza crisis
2024-03-26 | 13:25
Hamas and Iran: Haniyeh meets Iranian FM amid Gaza crisis
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Hamas' political bureau head, Ismail Haniyeh, visited Tehran and met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.
Following their hour-long meeting, Haniyeh inscribed a note to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, expressing gratitude.
The meeting delved into the latest developments in the Israeli war on Gaza and its residents. A notable press conference followed the meeting, featuring brief remarks from Haniyeh, who thanked Iran for its support of Palestine.
This marks the second time Hamas' political bureau chief has held talks in Iran since the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.
However, communication between the two sides has been ongoing, with the latest contact between Haniyeh and Abdollahian occurring on March 22.
Haniyeh's presence in Iran comes at a critical time, following the issuance of the first UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Both Hamas and Tehran welcomed the resolution, though the latter considered it a positive but insufficient step.
Iran's relationship with Hamas is based on political, media, and military support, as stated by Iranian officials.
Tehran has repeatedly denied any involvement in the October 7 attack, asserting that Hamas' actions stem from its leadership's decisions.
In summary, Iran views Hamas as maintaining independence in its decisions, yet this does not diminish Iran's influence within the movement, particularly within its resistance wing.
Will this Iranian meeting with Hamas have implications for the ongoing negotiations on prisoner exchange and ceasefire?
