Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite Israel not officially claiming responsibility for the airstrike that targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, military and security officials have openly praised the success of the operation.

However, leaders and advisors from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, were killed.

They consider it a significant milestone and a game-changer in the dynamics between Israel and Iran, particularly in the northern region.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant opened a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Knesset by declaring that Israel is engaged in a multi-front war. He warned of imposing a hefty price on anyone who attacks the country across the Middle East.

Security agencies have discussed anticipated scenarios for retaliation, including the possibility of attacking Israeli diplomatic missions abroad or conducting operations deep within Israeli territory and along the borders, targeting military camps.

These agencies instructed all Israeli embassies and representations worldwide to elevate readiness and precautions to the highest levels.

However, some security and military officials have ruled out the possibility of retaliation from Hezbollah by igniting the borders, even though the army has raised its alert status and summoned military units to the northern region.

While military analysts estimate that the operation could also impact the negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal in Egypt and Qatar, Israeli reports suggest progress. Information indicates that the mediators and the Israeli delegation are discussing a new proposal by Washington.

Despite developments in the northern region and the strike on Syria, the Israeli military has intensified airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas. This move, supported by a political decision, is seen as exerting pressure on the movement and its leadership to retreat from its demands and reach a prisoner exchange deal.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Multi-Front

War

Israel

Potential

Retaliation

Damascus

Attack

Iran

LBCI Next
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus

LBCI
World News
14:04

The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission

LBCI
World News
10:20

Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is 'act of aggression'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

The Struggle for Humanity: Israeli Forces and the Assault on Aid Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Oil Price Surge and Biden's Dilemma: Global Factors Impacting Energy Markets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01

Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-28

Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:43

Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01

Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers

LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06

UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More