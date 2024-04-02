Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite Israel not officially claiming responsibility for the airstrike that targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, military and security officials have openly praised the success of the operation.



However, leaders and advisors from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, were killed.



They consider it a significant milestone and a game-changer in the dynamics between Israel and Iran, particularly in the northern region.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant opened a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Knesset by declaring that Israel is engaged in a multi-front war. He warned of imposing a hefty price on anyone who attacks the country across the Middle East.



Security agencies have discussed anticipated scenarios for retaliation, including the possibility of attacking Israeli diplomatic missions abroad or conducting operations deep within Israeli territory and along the borders, targeting military camps.



These agencies instructed all Israeli embassies and representations worldwide to elevate readiness and precautions to the highest levels.



However, some security and military officials have ruled out the possibility of retaliation from Hezbollah by igniting the borders, even though the army has raised its alert status and summoned military units to the northern region.



While military analysts estimate that the operation could also impact the negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal in Egypt and Qatar, Israeli reports suggest progress. Information indicates that the mediators and the Israeli delegation are discussing a new proposal by Washington.



Despite developments in the northern region and the strike on Syria, the Israeli military has intensified airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas. This move, supported by a political decision, is seen as exerting pressure on the movement and its leadership to retreat from its demands and reach a prisoner exchange deal.