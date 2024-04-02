News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Multi-front war: Israel braces for potential retaliation after Damascus attack
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Despite Israel not officially claiming responsibility for the airstrike that targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, military and security officials have openly praised the success of the operation.
However, leaders and advisors from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, were killed.
They consider it a significant milestone and a game-changer in the dynamics between Israel and Iran, particularly in the northern region.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant opened a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Knesset by declaring that Israel is engaged in a multi-front war. He warned of imposing a hefty price on anyone who attacks the country across the Middle East.
Security agencies have discussed anticipated scenarios for retaliation, including the possibility of attacking Israeli diplomatic missions abroad or conducting operations deep within Israeli territory and along the borders, targeting military camps.
These agencies instructed all Israeli embassies and representations worldwide to elevate readiness and precautions to the highest levels.
However, some security and military officials have ruled out the possibility of retaliation from Hezbollah by igniting the borders, even though the army has raised its alert status and summoned military units to the northern region.
While military analysts estimate that the operation could also impact the negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal in Egypt and Qatar, Israeli reports suggest progress. Information indicates that the mediators and the Israeli delegation are discussing a new proposal by Washington.
Despite developments in the northern region and the strike on Syria, the Israeli military has intensified airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas. This move, supported by a political decision, is seen as exerting pressure on the movement and its leadership to retreat from its demands and reach a prisoner exchange deal.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Multi-Front
War
Israel
Potential
Retaliation
Damascus
Attack
Iran
Next
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus
0
World News
14:04
The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission
World News
14:04
The US was 'unaware' of strike on Iran's Damascus mission
0
World News
10:20
Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is 'act of aggression'
World News
10:20
Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is 'act of aggression'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
The Struggle for Humanity: Israeli Forces and the Assault on Aid Efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
The Struggle for Humanity: Israeli Forces and the Assault on Aid Efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Oil Price Surge and Biden's Dilemma: Global Factors Impacting Energy Markets
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Oil Price Surge and Biden's Dilemma: Global Factors Impacting Energy Markets
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01
Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01
Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
0
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
Middle East News
2024-01-28
Iran detains foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17
The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions
0
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
Lebanon News
06:07
Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr
2
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
3
Middle East News
08:43
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
Middle East News
08:43
Cyprus expresses 'deep concern' over Syrian irregular migration spike from Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility
5
Middle East News
05:35
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus
Middle East News
05:35
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:01
Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers
7
Middle East News
03:55
Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'
Middle East News
03:55
Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:06
UAE suspends aid via maritime corridor pending investigation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More