News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The NATO Alliance: Facing Contemporary Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04 | 11:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The NATO Alliance: Facing Contemporary Challenges
A report by Nicole al-Hajal, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was founded in 1949 in Washington, with Brussels chosen as its headquarters.
Initially, its purpose was to counter the Warsaw Pact and deter any Soviet threat to Europe after World War II, as well as to prevent the resurgence of "nationalistic currents in Europe" following the Nazi era.
Over the years, it expanded to become an alliance of 32 countries, possessing military and political capabilities to deter any external threat to its member states.
The alliance, which was active during the Cold War, has come to the forefront again due to the Russian war on Ukraine. What are the main challenges it faces today?
Firstly, Russia, which concerns Europe.
NATO has been a source of irritation for Vladimir Putin since its eastward expansion towards Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Putin was alarmed by NATO's expansion and did not hesitate to invade Ukraine.
This invasion did not deter NATO, which worked to have both Sweden and Finland join, further provoking Putin. He even went so far as to threaten a third world war if the alliance continued its expansion policies eastward.
Secondly, Trump.
After 75 years since its founding, the specter of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is close to Putin, looms over NATO's celebrations.
Trump does not want to spend more money on NATO's defense or Ukraine, especially since the United States bears the most significant burden of NATO's expenses.
In this context, the Financial Times reported that NATO intends to establish a $100 billion fund to support Ukraine militarily over five years, aiming to protect it from what is termed "winds of political change" that could be unleashed by Trump's return to the White House.
News Bulletin Reports
NATO
World
Next
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
Shaken Economy: Taiwan's Chip Industry in the Aftermath of a Major Earthquake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:10
NATO: We have no reason to believe that Iran will not transfer ballistic missiles to Russia
World News
12:10
NATO: We have no reason to believe that Iran will not transfer ballistic missiles to Russia
0
World News
11:21
Biden urges 'commitment' to NATO on its 75th anniversary
World News
11:21
Biden urges 'commitment' to NATO on its 75th anniversary
0
World News
04:16
Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together
World News
04:16
Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Baltimore bridge collapse: Insight on the incident
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26
Baltimore bridge collapse: Insight on the incident
0
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-01
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
6
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
Lebanon News
04:47
Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57
Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57
Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More