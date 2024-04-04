The NATO Alliance: Facing Contemporary Challenges

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04 | 11:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The NATO Alliance: Facing Contemporary Challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The NATO Alliance: Facing Contemporary Challenges

A report by Nicole al-Hajal, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was founded in 1949 in Washington, with Brussels chosen as its headquarters.

Initially, its purpose was to counter the Warsaw Pact and deter any Soviet threat to Europe after World War II, as well as to prevent the resurgence of "nationalistic currents in Europe" following the Nazi era. 

Over the years, it expanded to become an alliance of 32 countries, possessing military and political capabilities to deter any external threat to its member states.

The alliance, which was active during the Cold War, has come to the forefront again due to the Russian war on Ukraine. What are the main challenges it faces today?

Firstly, Russia, which concerns Europe. 

NATO has been a source of irritation for Vladimir Putin since its eastward expansion towards Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. 
Putin was alarmed by NATO's expansion and did not hesitate to invade Ukraine. 

This invasion did not deter NATO, which worked to have both Sweden and Finland join, further provoking Putin. He even went so far as to threaten a third world war if the alliance continued its expansion policies eastward.

Secondly, Trump.

After 75 years since its founding, the specter of the US presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is close to Putin, looms over NATO's celebrations. 

Trump does not want to spend more money on NATO's defense or Ukraine, especially since the United States bears the most significant burden of NATO's expenses.

In this context, the Financial Times reported that NATO intends to establish a $100 billion fund to support Ukraine militarily over five years, aiming to protect it from what is termed "winds of political change" that could be unleashed by Trump's return to the White House.



News Bulletin Reports

NATO

World

LBCI Next
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
Shaken Economy: Taiwan's Chip Industry in the Aftermath of a Major Earthquake
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:10

NATO: We have no reason to believe that Iran will not transfer ballistic missiles to Russia

LBCI
World News
11:21

Biden urges 'commitment' to NATO on its 75th anniversary

LBCI
World News
04:16

Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-26

Baltimore bridge collapse: Insight on the incident

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-01

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

World Central Kitchen calls for independent investigation into killing of aid workers by Israeli army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Lebanon urges donors to increase support for southern region

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:57

Death toll of Israeli attacks reaches 33,037 in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More