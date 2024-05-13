Kyiv claims responsibility for targeting energy facilities in western Russia, Ukrainian source tells AFP

2024-05-13 | 05:39
Kyiv claims responsibility for targeting energy facilities in western Russia, Ukrainian source tells AFP
Kyiv claims responsibility for targeting energy facilities in western Russia, Ukrainian source tells AFP

Kyiv on Monday claimed responsibility for targeting an oil facility and an electrical transformer station in the regions of Belgorod and Lipetsk in western Russia near the border, according to a Ukrainian defense source and Agence France-Presse.

The source explained, "Explosions occurred at the Uskolenbftsnab oil port near the town of Stary Oskol, in addition to the electrical transformer station in Sol-Iletsky," noting that the operation was carried out by the intelligence agency (SBU) using drones."

AFP

