Kyiv on Monday claimed responsibility for targeting an oil facility and an electrical transformer station in the regions of Belgorod and Lipetsk in western Russia near the border, according to a Ukrainian defense source and Agence France-Presse.



The source explained, "Explosions occurred at the Uskolenbftsnab oil port near the town of Stary Oskol, in addition to the electrical transformer station in Sol-Iletsky," noting that the operation was carried out by the intelligence agency (SBU) using drones."



AFP