Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes

2024-04-05 | 12:25
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
2min
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Kuwaiti citizens are reflecting on the recent parliamentary elections and their outcomes, which saw the replacement of 10 new members in the 50-seat National Assembly. In comparison, 40 members from the previous assembly retained their seats.

The election results showed a notable decline for the Muslim Brotherhood, with two members from the previous assembly exiting.

Former member Osama Al-Shaheen refrained from entering the candidacy, and the movement's candidate, Hamad Al-Matar, lost the election. Consequently, the movement's representation decreased from three members to just one.

Meanwhile, the number of Shiite members increased from seven to eight. Former minister and deputy Jenan Ramadan Boushehri occupies a lone seat designated for a woman.

These elections came after the previous government and parliament had dissolved, both of which the Kuwaiti Emir accused of conspiring to harm the country's interests.

Emphasizing the need for reform, the Emir has called on the new parliament and the incoming government to implement a reform plan approved in 2018 to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil.

This places economic reforms at the forefront of priorities, especially as many decisions in the oil-producing state have been stalled due to long-standing disputes between appointed governments and elected parliaments.

 Following two years of political upheaval, Kuwaiti citizens eagerly anticipate stability from the newly elected parliament. These elections mark the fourth in just two years, raising questions about this council's ability to meet the people's demands.

Before the National Assembly lies 15 days from announcing the results to convene its inaugural session.

Will it earn the satisfaction of Kuwait's Emir and its people, or will its fate be like its predecessors?

