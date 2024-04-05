Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate

2024-04-05 | 12:06


Gaza&#39;s famine: Israel&#39;s response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
2min
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

A painful cry from a Palestinian in Gaza encapsulates the hardships endured by the entire enclave due to the ongoing Israeli war for over six months.

The dire humanitarian situation is exacerbated by Israel's obstruction of humanitarian aid and the suspension of several international organizations' operations in Gaza, including the World Central Kitchen, following the killing of seven of its workers.

Additionally, temporary halts in funding from Western countries to UNRWA, which aids Palestinians, have further strained the region's resources.

In the upcoming weeks, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is expected to declare that Gaza is in famine, a warning highlighted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who warned Israeli officials, as reported by Axios.

Such a declaration implies that all Palestinians in the territory are suffering from acute malnutrition, a situation that could result in international repercussions for Israel, as its actions could be deemed genocide and war crimes.

Consequently, pressure on Tel Aviv and its supporters is likely to intensify.

In an attempt to mitigate international pressure and avert a potential crisis, Israel has agreed to reopen the Erez crossing to northern Gaza and temporarily utilize the Ashdod port in southern Israel to increase humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Moreover, the Israeli government has agreed to expand aid entry from Jordan through the Kerem Shalom crossing, a step welcomed by the US.

This swift Israeli response follows a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening, during which Biden urged Israel to take tangible steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, warning of potential restrictions on US military aid if Israel fails to comply.

Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
