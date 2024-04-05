News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05 | 12:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A painful cry from a Palestinian in Gaza encapsulates the hardships endured by the entire enclave due to the ongoing Israeli war for over six months.
The dire humanitarian situation is exacerbated by Israel's obstruction of humanitarian aid and the suspension of several international organizations' operations in Gaza, including the World Central Kitchen, following the killing of seven of its workers.
Additionally, temporary halts in funding from Western countries to UNRWA, which aids Palestinians, have further strained the region's resources.
In the upcoming weeks, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is expected to declare that Gaza is in famine, a warning highlighted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who warned Israeli officials, as reported by Axios.
Such a declaration implies that all Palestinians in the territory are suffering from acute malnutrition, a situation that could result in international repercussions for Israel, as its actions could be deemed genocide and war crimes.
Consequently, pressure on Tel Aviv and its supporters is likely to intensify.
In an attempt to mitigate international pressure and avert a potential crisis, Israel has agreed to reopen the Erez crossing to northern Gaza and temporarily utilize the Ashdod port in southern Israel to increase humanitarian aid to the Strip.
Moreover, the Israeli government has agreed to expand aid entry from Jordan through the Kerem Shalom crossing, a step welcomed by the US.
This swift Israeli response follows a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening, during which Biden urged Israel to take tangible steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, warning of potential restrictions on US military aid if Israel fails to comply.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Famine
Israel
Response
Gaza
Crisis
Debate
Next
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Jordan: Gaza 'famine' can be tackled quickly if Israel opens crossings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
Jordan: Gaza 'famine' can be tackled quickly if Israel opens crossings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27
Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-27
Exploring Alternatives: Israel's Response to Gaza Ceasefire Call
0
World News
2024-03-25
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister
World News
2024-03-25
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
EU's Borrell says Israel is provoking famine in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-26
Google is killing Gmail’s basic HTML view in 2024
Variety and Tech
2023-09-26
Google is killing Gmail’s basic HTML view in 2024
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20
In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
Lebanon News
11:13
Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza
2
Lebanon News
05:02
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people
Lebanon News
05:02
Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people
3
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
5
Lebanon News
07:26
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
Lebanon News
07:26
Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20
Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant
8
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More