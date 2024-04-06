News
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
2024-04-06 | 12:40
Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Israeli war cabinet escalated its stance on Friday night on whether to join talks, refraining from deciding to participate in the negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal unless Hamas makes concessions and agrees to the latest proposal.
The families of the captives held the government led by Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the lack of progress in the deal, demanding the delegation's participation and not returning without reaching an agreement.
The war cabinet, which resumes its meeting on Saturday to determine its position, blamed Qatar and Egypt for obstructing the negotiations by not pressuring Hamas to accept what Israel offered in its latest proposal.
This includes increasing humanitarian aid and allowing a significant number of residents of northern Gaza to return to their homes under the condition of inspection by the Israeli army.
Tel Aviv called on mediators to intensify pressure on the Hamas leadership by halting funding and expelling their families from Gaza.
Mossad chief David Barnea, who received an invitation from the US Central Intelligence Agency Director, William Burns, to participate in the negotiations in Cairo, is leaning towards participation.
However, the government and ministers have rejected it.
The cabinet is also discussing ways to deal with reports confirming Iran's imminent response to the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders in Damascus.
Israel is focusing on the Air Force's readiness, which conducted exercises in various bases for several scenarios of an Iranian response, and preparations continue on all fronts and army camps at their highest levels.
In Gaza, reports have revealed that the situation of military units within the sector, in terms of their small numbers and the absence of a proportional combat plan, along with continuous threats from the leadership to intensify the fighting against Hamas, was seen as the most suitable means for accepting the deal.
