Paramilitary attack kills 48 in central Sudan village: War monitor

World News
14-07-2025 | 15:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Paramilitary attack kills 48 in central Sudan village: War monitor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Paramilitary attack kills 48 in central Sudan village: War monitor

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed 48 civilians in an attack on a village in the center of the war-torn country, a monitoring group reported Monday.

The Emergency Lawyers, a group that has documented atrocities throughout the two-year conflict between the regular army and the RSF, reported civilians were killed en masse Sunday when paramilitary fighters stormed the village of Um Garfa in North Kordofan state, razing houses and looting property.

AFP

World News

Paramilitary

Attack

Sudan

Village

LBCI Next
Malaysia clamps down on export, transit of US-made AI chips
EU trade chief plans talks with US counterparts Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-27

Thirteen killed, including three children, in Sudan paramilitary strikes on Darfur city: AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-05-05

Sudan's RSF launches second drone attack in Port Sudan, security sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Rescuers say seven injured in central Israel after Iran missile attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-25

Syria war monitor says 11 Alawite civilians killed in security raids

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:45

UN: Killings and attacks against Palestinians escalate in the West Bank

LBCI
World News
03:50

China condemns 'coercion' after Trump floats tariffs on Russia allies

LBCI
World News
11:45

Ukraine will get 'massive numbers' of weapons under NATO-US deal: Rutte

LBCI
World News
11:31

Trump threatens 'very severe tariffs' on Russia allies if no Ukraine deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-18

Secretary-General Naim Qassem says Hezbollah 'will not let anyone disarm' it

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-11

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-24

Voter turnout comparison between 2016 and 2025 municipal elections

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-15

Jordan says has foiled attacks by Muslim Brotherhood

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Washington calls on Lebanon to set deadline for state control over Hezbollah arms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
13:45

Israel says Syria strikes 'a clear warning to the Syrian regime'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

The tale of the Levant: Bilad al-Sham reawakens as history echoes in Barrack's warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Shebaa Farms to Mount Hermon: Israel resets its northern war map

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel strikes tanks in Syria's Sweida

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Tunnel to trafficking: Lebanese Army cracks down on hidden narcotics lab in Yammoune

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Young woman found dead by hanging in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Walid Jumblatt reaffirms Syria's unity, says Israeli threats cannot continue indefinitely

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More