12 Druze civilians shot dead by Syria government forces

A monitoring group said Syrian government forces killed 12 Druze civilians when they stormed a family's guest house in Sweida city on Tuesday.

"Members of the defense and interior ministries carried out field executions of 12 citizens after storming the Radwan family guest house in the city of Sweida," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor with sources on the ground.

An unverified video clip circulating on social media showed at least 10 people in civilian clothes covered in blood inside a guest house. Pictures of Druze dignitaries lay scattered around the room, alongside damaged furniture.