Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The disruption of Google Maps is not limited to location services alone but extends to telephones and other devices as well.



This confusion stems from the interference Israel initiated since the beginning of the Gaza war, followed by confrontations in southern Lebanon. Recently, we have begun witnessing its effects on our daily lives.



According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the Israeli forces have been using GPS spoofing, which interferes with Global Positioning System (GPS) receivers, such as those found in smartphones. This manipulation falsifies the device's actual location, aiming to alter the trajectory of GPS-guided weapons like drones.



While Israel relies on alternative systems for its military operations, can Lebanon confront an expanded war?



With Israel's ability to disable and depend on alternative systems for GPS, Lebanon, already besieged by problems across all sectors, including communications, must protect itself from any escalation that could further devastate the country.