Joint operation: International coalition responds to Iranian missiles targeting Israel

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In the aftermath of Tehran's retaliation for the targeting of its consulate in Damascus, a clearer picture emerges regarding how Iranian missiles and drones aimed at Israel were intercepted.



It is confirmed that Israel did not solely carry out the mission of intercepting the missiles; it relied on assistance from the United States, Britain, and France.



According to the US Central Command, more than 80 drones and at least six ballistic missiles launched from Iran and Yemen were destroyed. The operation was conducted by the US Navy deployed in the region, utilizing the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System along with fighter jets.



In addition, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that repelling the Iranian attack was carried out in full coordination with the US Department of Defense, which was represented by a liaison officer in the control room of the arrow Air Defense system.



Britain also joined the effort, with Typhoon aircraft participating in the operation. It is expected that the aircraft took off from a base in Cyprus to protect Israel and neighboring countries like Jordan.



While London has not officially announced the number of drones or missiles intercepted, The Guardian reported fewer than 70 drones.



Moreover, France contributed to minimizing the impact of the Iranian attack.



Between Paris and Amman, there is military cooperation aimed at combating ISIS, as well as collaboration in the field of military and defense industries, including an agreement for the exchange of joint expertise.