Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a strategically timed move, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Istanbul.

Haniyeh's visit coincides with discussions held by the Egyptian Foreign Minister in Turkey, overshadowed by developments in Gaza.

Additionally, it follows Qatar's announcement of reevaluating its role as a mediator in the Israeli-Hamas prisoner exchange talks. This declaration prompted criticism from some US politicians, who accused Qatar of insufficient pressure on Hamas to release hostages, with some even calling for severing ties with the movement.

Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?

According to exclusive information from The Wall Street Journal, Hamas' political leadership is reportedly seeking a new host country for relocation amidst pressures faced by Qatar.

Could Haniyeh's visit to Turkey, a week after meeting with the Qatari and Turkish foreign ministers, be linked to this development?

Turkey, a key ally of Qatar and a supporter of Hamas as a liberation movement seeks to play a more significant negotiating role in the region.

However, Qatar, acting as a mediator, has yet to announce a breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations.

Should negotiations reach an impasse, Turkey may emerge as the frontrunner to host Hamas' political leadership. 

Egypt, due to its internal conflict with the Muslim Brotherhood, is considered an unlikely option, while Oman is also speculated to be among the possibilities.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Haniyeh

Hamas

Turkey

Political

Qatar

Egypt

Israel

LBCI Next
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
US vetoes UN resolution: Will Palestine eventually attain the right of full UN membership?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06

Biden urges Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to reach hostage agreement with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17

Qatar to 'evaluate' mediation role between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

Ismail Haniyeh following death of his sons in Israeli attack: Hamas still seeks an agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

TotalEnergies' report delay: Lebanon presses TotalEnergies for report on oil exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-29

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

Iran to respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against its interests, FM says

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces post hit in air strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

After the rain: Dubai's response to climate challenges raises concerns for Lebanon's next winter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Military alert in northern Israel: Concerns mount over Iran's proxies as Israeli defense systems prove inadequate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10

Turkey: Ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is 'first priority'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More