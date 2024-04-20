Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a strategically timed move, Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Istanbul.



Haniyeh's visit coincides with discussions held by the Egyptian Foreign Minister in Turkey, overshadowed by developments in Gaza.



Additionally, it follows Qatar's announcement of reevaluating its role as a mediator in the Israeli-Hamas prisoner exchange talks. This declaration prompted criticism from some US politicians, who accused Qatar of insufficient pressure on Hamas to release hostages, with some even calling for severing ties with the movement.



Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?



According to exclusive information from The Wall Street Journal, Hamas' political leadership is reportedly seeking a new host country for relocation amidst pressures faced by Qatar.



Could Haniyeh's visit to Turkey, a week after meeting with the Qatari and Turkish foreign ministers, be linked to this development?



Turkey, a key ally of Qatar and a supporter of Hamas as a liberation movement seeks to play a more significant negotiating role in the region.



However, Qatar, acting as a mediator, has yet to announce a breakthrough in the ongoing negotiations.



Should negotiations reach an impasse, Turkey may emerge as the frontrunner to host Hamas' political leadership.



Egypt, due to its internal conflict with the Muslim Brotherhood, is considered an unlikely option, while Oman is also speculated to be among the possibilities.