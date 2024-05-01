News
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Embracing Independence: The Growing Trend of Freelancing Among Lebanese Youth
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01 | 12:30
High views
2
min
Embracing Independence: The Growing Trend of Freelancing Among Lebanese Youth
A report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Freelancing, the concept of working independently and not being bound to a traditional employer, has seen a significant rise in Lebanon, with approximately 6% of the youth population engaging in this form of work. This percentage has notably increased from 1.3% in 2009 to 6% in 2023, according to Information International, a Beirut-based research & consultancy firm.
The appeal of freelancing lies in the perceived freedom it offers in terms of time and income, particularly for those working with Gulf countries that pay in dollars. Many freelancers have even converted their cars into makeshift offices, highlighting the adaptability and resourcefulness of this growing workforce.
When we talk about freelancers, many of them leverage their skills in specialized fields to generate income. A World Bank study estimated that globally, around 1.57 billion individuals are engaged in freelancing out of a total global workforce of 3.38 billion, accounting for 46.6%.
In Lebanon, some of the prominent sectors witnessing freelance activities include engineering in all its branches, software development, telecommunications, fashion design, journalism, and legal consulting.
As we celebrate Labor Day, a tribute goes out to every employee, whether working a traditional job or freelancing. Your hard work is appreciated and valued. Happy Labor Day to all!
News Bulletin Reports
Work
Labor
Lebanon
Freelnce
