Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage

Hezbollah’s media relations office on Thursday dismissed a wave of recent media reports attributing information to unnamed party sources or officials, calling the claims “completely false.”



“There are no sources within Hezbollah,” the office said in a statement, adding that the group’s positions are conveyed exclusively through official statements or through authorized comments from its officials.



The statement urged media outlets to exercise “maximum accuracy and objectivity” and to refrain from publishing or endorsing reports not issued through official channels.



It also said the office is ready to provide clarifications and answer inquiries to help ensure professionalism and prevent the public from being misled.