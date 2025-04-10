Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage

Lebanon News
10-04-2025 | 07:32
High views
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage
0min
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage

Hezbollah’s media relations office on Thursday dismissed a wave of recent media reports attributing information to unnamed party sources or officials, calling the claims “completely false.”

“There are no sources within Hezbollah,” the office said in a statement, adding that the group’s positions are conveyed exclusively through official statements or through authorized comments from its officials.

The statement urged media outlets to exercise “maximum accuracy and objectivity” and to refrain from publishing or endorsing reports not issued through official channels. 

It also said the office is ready to provide clarifications and answer inquiries to help ensure professionalism and prevent the public from being misled.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Statement

UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Israeli military: Drone downed in Lebanon due to technical malfunction, no risk of information leak

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon under pressure to pass key financial reforms—What are the IMF's conditions?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

President Aoun’s plan for disarmament: Gradual talks with Hezbollah on weapons control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A fragile peace: Israel looks toward northern front ceasefire as military dissension grows

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

Hezbollah MP Raed Berro: No interest in disarming debate until Israel complies with Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:05

Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack

