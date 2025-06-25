NATO allies declare 'ironclad' commitment to mutual defense

The 32 NATO allies on Wednesday stressed their unwavering commitment to mutual defense, a founding principle of the alliance that U.S. President Donald Trump had appeared to question.



"We reaffirm our ironclad commitment to collective defense as enshrined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty -- that an attack on one is an attack on all," the leaders said in a summit declaration.

AFP