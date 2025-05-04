PM Salam hails UAE travel decision as sign of strong ties

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the United Arab Emirates’ decision to lift its travel ban on Lebanon, calling it a reflection of the deep fraternal ties between the two countries.



“This step [...] deserves our full gratitude and appreciation—both to the UAE and to its President,” Salam said.



He added that Lebanon and its people eagerly look forward to welcoming their Emirati brothers, as well as visitors from across the Gulf and the Arab world, to all corners of the country.