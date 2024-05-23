Israeli War Cabinet Agrees to Resume Negotiations Amid Pressure from Hostages' Families

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23 | 12:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli War Cabinet Agrees to Resume Negotiations Amid Pressure from Hostages&#39; Families
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israeli War Cabinet Agrees to Resume Negotiations Amid Pressure from Hostages' Families

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

After hours of discussion, the Israeli war cabinet conceded to the demand of the Hostages' Families Forum to immediately return to negotiations. This decision followed the broadcast of a video showing the capture of Israeli female soldiers from the Nahal Oz military base on October 7th.

Despite a lack of optimism about reaching an agreement, particularly regarding a permanent ceasefire, it was revealed that Israeli officials continue their contacts with their Egyptian counterparts about the deal and the understandings related to the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Route.

In this context, Alon Nitsan, a member of the negotiating team, presented a proposal to the cabinet similar to the one Hamas had agreed to. However, the cabinet added a clause ensuring that the deal includes all female hostages, both soldiers and civilians, as well as the elderly and the sick. At the same time, there were increasing calls to make approving the deal a top national priority.

The pressing developments in the negotiations were met with the insistence of the political and military establishments on considering the intensification of combat as a primary goal, especially in Rafah. 

Despite acknowledging the difficulty and ferocity of the battles there, the army claimed it was achieving successes, particularly in the Philadelphi Route where it had advanced about seven kilometers. The army stated it would need at least a month to complete its mission there, simultaneously fighting in Jabalia in the north and central Gaza.
The army's statements contributed to escalating protests from the families of hostages held by Hamas, who were joined by thousands on Wednesday night, coinciding with the cabinet meeting. Amid the announcement of the deaths of three soldiers and injuries to others, voices opposing the plan to expand and intensify the fighting grew louder, with the slogan "Stop the fighting and deal now" emerging prominently.

The military establishment, supported by the Prime Minister, decided to intensify the fighting in Gaza despite acknowledging its ferocity. This decision was accompanied by ongoing army training and learning from similar experiences faced in the Gaza Strip. Teams of officers and soldiers were sent to France to study the Allied forces' landing on the Normandy beaches and the breach of the Maginot Line during World War II. Similar teams were sent to Vietnam to train in combat resembling the battles between the US army and the Vietnamese resistance.
Meanwhile, hundreds of untrained Jewish youths from around the world arrived in Israel, all in preparation for a potential escalation on both the Gaza Strip and the Lebanon borders.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

War

Cabinet

LBCI Next
State Institutions Owe EDL Billions: Will Power be Cut Off for Non-Payment?
Israel Faces Diplomatic Setbacks as Three European Countries Recognize Palestinian State
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

War Cabinet ministers to back new hostage release proposal: Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20

Israeli War Cabinet power struggle: Netanyahu faces opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-19

Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Political showdown in Israel's war cabinet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Discovery of 300 Turkish Pistols Reveals Sophistication of Smuggling Networks Between Turkey and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Quiet Diplomacy Bears Fruit: Three Additional European Countries Recognize Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Arab States and European Countries Push for Full Recognition and UN Membership for Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

State Institutions Owe EDL Billions: Will Power be Cut Off for Non-Payment?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-05

The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-19

Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Political showdown in Israel's war cabinet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17

New York City said 'no injuries' at Columbia arrests; students' medical records say otherwise

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:45

One dead, three students injured: Toll of Nabatieh drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:22

Guided missile from drone sets car ablaze on Nabatieh road: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Hezbollah fighter killed, students injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:49

IMF: Lebanon's crisis deepens amid Gaza conflict spillovers, says 'fragile' economy struggles with refugee crisis, internal displacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

IRGC urges allied groups to intensify efforts for 'victory in Gaza'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More