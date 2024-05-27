International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In the wake of the massacre at the Gaza refugee camps in Rafah, Israel faces widespread condemnation from the international community.



Even Germany, one of Tel Aviv's closest allies, has urged Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling and halt its attacks on Rafah.



This call was echoed by representatives of most countries attending the European meeting in Brussels. The meeting follows an increase in the number of European nations recognizing Palestine as an independent state, contrasting with others that remain hesitant to take this step.



Foreign ministers from Spain, Norway, and Ireland—countries that have recognized Palestine—discussed the issue on the sidelines of the Brussels meeting.



The division within the European Union has weakened the EU's ability to adopt a unified stance on recognizing the State of Palestine, despite its efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and play a role in resolving the conflict.



Today's gathering in Brussels brings together European foreign ministers and their counterparts from six Arab nations: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Algeria, and Palestine. The agenda includes several critical items:



- The urgent need to end the war in Gaza and achieve an immediate ceasefire, along with the release of prisoners and hostages.



- Halting all illegal unilateral actions, including control over the Rafah crossing.



- Taking concrete steps towards establishing the State of Palestine within the context of a two-state solution and moving towards a political path that supports a sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The meeting also emphasizes the importance of international recognition of the State of Palestine to adopt a comprehensive approach towards a credible path for implementing the two-state solution under international law, ensuring a just and lasting peace that meets the rights of the Palestinian people and regional security.