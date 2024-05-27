International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-27 | 12:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
International condemnation: Rafah massacre prompts EU and Arab Ministers to recognize Palestine in Brussels

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In the wake of the massacre at the Gaza refugee camps in Rafah, Israel faces widespread condemnation from the international community. 

Even Germany, one of Tel Aviv's closest allies, has urged Israel to comply with the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling and halt its attacks on Rafah.

This call was echoed by representatives of most countries attending the European meeting in Brussels. The meeting follows an increase in the number of European nations recognizing Palestine as an independent state, contrasting with others that remain hesitant to take this step.

Foreign ministers from Spain, Norway, and Ireland—countries that have recognized Palestine—discussed the issue on the sidelines of the Brussels meeting. 

The division within the European Union has weakened the EU's ability to adopt a unified stance on recognizing the State of Palestine, despite its efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and play a role in resolving the conflict.

Today's gathering in Brussels brings together European foreign ministers and their counterparts from six Arab nations: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Algeria, and Palestine. The agenda includes several critical items:

- The urgent need to end the war in Gaza and achieve an immediate ceasefire, along with the release of prisoners and hostages.

- Halting all illegal unilateral actions, including control over the Rafah crossing.

- Taking concrete steps towards establishing the State of Palestine within the context of a two-state solution and moving towards a political path that supports a sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The meeting also emphasizes the importance of international recognition of the State of Palestine to adopt a comprehensive approach towards a credible path for implementing the two-state solution under international law, ensuring a just and lasting peace that meets the rights of the Palestinian people and regional security.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

International

Condemnation

Rafah

Massacre

EU

Arab

Ministers

Palestine

Brussels

LBCI Next
Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-23

Arab States and European Countries Push for Full Recognition and UN Membership for Palestine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52

Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52

EU's Borrell condemns Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Recognition of Palestine: Arab and European nations advocate for Palestinian statehood and UN membership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-25

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More