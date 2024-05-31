News
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31 | 12:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Following Hamas' announcement of its readiness to agree on a deal to exchange Israeli-Palestinian prisoners, provided that Israel halts its operations in Gaza, the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has decisively rejected the proposal.
The government declared its intention to continue the military offensive in Gaza.
This stance was bolstered by a senior security official who stated that there would be no truce or cessation of fighting unless it included a comprehensive agreement for the release of the hostages.
In a meeting with the families of the hostages, National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi emphasized that even if the first phase of the prisoner exchange, known as the humanitarian phase, which includes women, the elderly, and the sick, is completed, Israel would not commit to the second and final phase involving soldiers and bodies until Hamas is eradicated.
The contentious meeting underlined the complexities surrounding the deal, placing the negotiations at a critical juncture.
This stance comes amid a deepening internal crisis in Israel, exacerbated by the increasing number of officers, reservists, along active-duty officers opposing the continuation of the Gaza offensive.
Internal military reports indicate that only 42% of active-duty officers support ongoing combat operations.
The soldiers' opposition to the continued fighting aligns with the call from Labor Party leader Yair Golan, who has urged reservists to rebel and refuse to fight.
In a bid to alleviate mounting international pressure, Tel Aviv and Cairo have reached an agreement to reopen the Rafah border crossing, which will be managed by Palestinian authorities unaffiliated with Hamas—a goal that Israel is actively pursuing.
Concurrently, Washington is working to facilitate a trilateral meeting in Cairo to secure an agreement regarding the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor, which borders Egypt.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Stand
Pause
Gaza
Fighting
Hostage
Agreement
