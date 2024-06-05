News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yoga
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The schedule for Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun's visit to Washington next week is still being finalized. This visit is particularly significant as it marks his first discussions there since 2022. It is expected that he will meet with officials from the US State Department, the Pentagon, and members of Congress.
Informed sources have stated that General Aoun will extensively discuss the situation of the Lebanese Army, emphasizing the importance of continued US military and financial assistance. This aid constitutes about 90% of the total military assistance received by the institution. Additionally, the army commander seeks to maintain the mechanisms of US financial support for the army's officers and soldiers.
Aoun's discussions take place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in the south between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, raising questions about the role of the Lebanese army post-conflict and the implementation of Resolution 1701 to ensure stability in the area. This topic will be part of the discussions, especially regarding assistance in border control through the provision of more technical and military support from the United States and its allies. The talks will also address securing funds to recruit approximately 6,000 soldiers in preparation for their deployment to the border area.
In this context, sources expect that questions will be raised to the army commander about dealing with Hezbollah, particularly since individual voices in Congress occasionally call for halting aid to the Lebanese army due to its lack of action against Hezbollah.
The sources stressed that General Aoun's visit will steer clear of political issues, especially the election of a president. This matter may only be touched upon from the perspective of the importance of electing a president as soon as possible to ensure the proper functioning of the state.
News Bulletin Reports
Army Commander
LAF
Lebanon
Aid
US
Washington
Next
Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-02
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
Lebanon News
2024-05-02
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-15
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
Lebanon News
2024-04-15
Opposition delegation from Lebanon visits Washington for talks on various issues
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Netanyahu Faces Internal Division and Northern Uncertainty Amid Lebanon War Threat
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Netanyahu Faces Internal Division and Northern Uncertainty Amid Lebanon War Threat
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Touring the region: Acting Iranian Foreign Minister's meetings in Lebanon and Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-19
Safe zones in Syria: Lebanon and Cyprus confront the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
14:58
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
14:58
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:53
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
Lebanon News
02:53
Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF
2
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
3
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
Lebanon News
04:38
Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front
5
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:52
Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
7
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
8
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More