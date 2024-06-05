General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05 | 12:30
2min
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

The schedule for Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun's visit to Washington next week is still being finalized. This visit is particularly significant as it marks his first discussions there since 2022. It is expected that he will meet with officials from the US State Department, the Pentagon, and members of Congress.

Informed sources have stated that General Aoun will extensively discuss the situation of the Lebanese Army, emphasizing the importance of continued US military and financial assistance. This aid constitutes about 90% of the total military assistance received by the institution. Additionally, the army commander seeks to maintain the mechanisms of US financial support for the army's officers and soldiers.

Aoun's discussions take place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in the south between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, raising questions about the role of the Lebanese army post-conflict and the implementation of Resolution 1701 to ensure stability in the area. This topic will be part of the discussions, especially regarding assistance in border control through the provision of more technical and military support from the United States and its allies. The talks will also address securing funds to recruit approximately 6,000 soldiers in preparation for their deployment to the border area.

In this context, sources expect that questions will be raised to the army commander about dealing with Hezbollah, particularly since individual voices in Congress occasionally call for halting aid to the Lebanese army due to its lack of action against Hezbollah.

The sources stressed that General Aoun's visit will steer clear of political issues, especially the election of a president. This matter may only be touched upon from the perspective of the importance of electing a president as soon as possible to ensure the proper functioning of the state.

