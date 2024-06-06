Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack

2024-06-06 | 12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
2min
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack

A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine


It is true that investigations into the shooting at the US embassy indicated that the attack was carried out by an individual. However, initial security information showed that the attacker, Qais Al-Faraj, who is detained by Army Intelligence, had been in contact with individuals affiliated with ISIS in Iraq. This suggests to security officials that he holds ISIS ideology, regardless of whether he is formally organized or not.

This attack raises concerns once again about the extent of extremist cell activities in Lebanon. Security sources have concurred that, regardless of what happened at the embassy, extremist ideology remains present in Lebanon, among both Syrians and Lebanese, particularly in certain areas of the north and the Bekaa, such as Sawiri and Majdal Anjar.

The mode of operation has shifted, especially after the collapse of the organization's leadership in Syria and Iraq, from a network-based structure to a "lone wolf" approach. These actions are carried out without hierarchical dependence, granting the perpetrator freedom to maneuver, and no group claims responsibility for the operation.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident

