Kremlin says Ukraine conflict is 'existential' issue for Russia
World News
06-06-2025 | 06:29
Kremlin says Ukraine conflict is 'existential' issue for Russia
The Kremlin on Friday said the Ukraine conflict is an "existential" issue for Russia and that its offensive would decide the country's "future," after U.S. President Donald Trump compared Moscow and Kyiv to brawling children.
"For us it is an existential issue, an issue on our national interest, safety, on our future and the future of our children, of our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Trump's comments.
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Ukraine
Conflict
Existential
Issue
Russia
0
World News
07:43
No plans for Trump call with Musk on Friday: White House source
World News
07:43
No plans for Trump call with Musk on Friday: White House source
0
World News
07:18
EU backs ICC after US sanctions judges
World News
07:18
EU backs ICC after US sanctions judges
0
World News
06:35
Trump and Musk to speak Friday after alliance descends into public feud: Politico
World News
06:35
Trump and Musk to speak Friday after alliance descends into public feud: Politico
0
World News
16:25
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
World News
16:25
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
0
World News
07:43
No plans for Trump call with Musk on Friday: White House source
World News
07:43
No plans for Trump call with Musk on Friday: White House source
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-20
Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri
Lebanon News
2025-05-20
Lebanon's Health Ministry says nine wounded in updated toll from airstrike on Mansouri
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Israeli army claims Hezbollah is rebuilding secret weapons site in Beirut's southern suburbs
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:43
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
15:03
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:03
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:16
Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire
5
Lebanon News
15:32
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
Lebanon News
15:32
The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say
6
Lebanon News
14:14
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:14
Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
17:13
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:13
Berri backs President Aoun's stance, says Israeli aggression targets all Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
15:54
New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut
