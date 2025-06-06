Kremlin says Ukraine conflict is 'existential' issue for Russia

The Kremlin on Friday said the Ukraine conflict is an "existential" issue for Russia and that its offensive would decide the country's "future," after U.S. President Donald Trump compared Moscow and Kyiv to brawling children.



"For us it is an existential issue, an issue on our national interest, safety, on our future and the future of our children, of our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Trump's comments.





AFP