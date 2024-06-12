Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

From the farthest corners of Haifa to the northernmost regions, including the Golan Heights and Tiberias, sirens continuously blared across Israel on Wednesday.

Drones and rockets launched by Hezbollah inundated a vast area that had not been targeted since the beginning of the war. 

In Tiberias, rockets and drones turned Israelis' first day of holiday celebrations into panic, plunging residents into a state of emergency as they sought refuge in safe places.

Thirty-two Israeli settlements and towns in the north, including Safed, Nahariyya, and Acre, entered a state of maximum emergency. 

Israel considered Haifa to be at the greatest risk due to the presence of chemical materials, oil refineries, and the port containing flammable substances.

This situation threw political leaders, the military, and air defense into disarray. 

Officials admitted Israel's inability to counter the drones and the lack of systems capable of detecting them, while Hezbollah was able to achieve its goals due to Israeli radars failing to detect the drones from their launch until they hit the target.

The military announced on its radio channel that it was encountering significant challenges in intercepting drones due to their size, the distance they traveled before reaching their targets, and the terrain of the targeted areas.

This has prompted the military to work on developing advanced technological means, drawing lessons, and benefiting from drone warfare on multiple fronts worldwide.

A report revealed that a war with Lebanon would, in addition to posing a danger to the home front, cause an unprecedented economic crisis in Israel, including direct military spending and the evacuation of northern residents up to the city of Haifa, security experts ruled out the possibility of the government expanding the conflict.

Meanwhile, residents and town leaders warned that the current situation might lead to the north "disappearing from the Israeli map" if most residents decide not to return after the complete collapse of the economy and security.

Thus, confusion engulfs the northern front just as it does the southern front with Gaza.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

Drones

Strikes

Sirens

War

LBCI Next
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-09

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-05

Israeli Shekel declines after Netanyahu's warning against action on Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-16

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:27

Macron's Last-Minute Push: Battling the Far Right in French Legislative Elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Lifelines of Hope: CMA CGM Foundation Fuels Lebanese Red Cross Missions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Speaker Berri Pushes for Presidential Dialogue Despite Opposition Reluctance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-22

Haniyeh praises Raisi’s support: A call for continued Palestinian resistance and liberation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-28

The Power of Education: Lebanon's Battle for Academic Excellence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More