On the Brink of a New Cold War? Russia and the US Flex Military Muscles Near Cuba

A report by Tony Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Are we on the brink of a new cold war between Russia and the United States?



This question arises after four large Russian warships, including the nuclear submarine Kazan, arrived at Havana Port in Cuba, close to the US state of Florida, last week to participate in military exercises. In response, the United States sent the fast attack nuclear submarine USS Helena to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. According to the US Army Southern Command, the attack submarine is in Guantanamo Bay as part of a routine port visit during its mission to protect global maritime security and national defense.



Some observers have downplayed the significance of this news, suggesting that Russia's presence in Cuba is part of a series of drills conducted in the Western Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The US also commented on the situation, asserting that the presence of the Russian fleet does not pose a threat to US security.



However, others believe that the appearance of Russian ships near the US coast is a response to the White House's authorization for Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons to attack Russian territories.

Additionally, Moscow's move is seen as a message to NATO, indicating that Russia is powerful and capable of deploying militarily in strategic areas, even near major countries like the United States. It also serves as a signal of support to Russia's allies, such as Cuba, which is a long-time adversary of Washington.



Some analysts have taken this further, considering the Russian maneuver highly dangerous and reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. During that crisis, the discovery of secret Soviet nuclear missiles on Cuban soil nearly led to a nuclear war between the Soviet Union and the United States.