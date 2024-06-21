News
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21 | 13:05
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The diplomatic route is being emphasized as the sole path to ensure security and allow Israeli evacuees to return to their homes in the north, according to the message conveyed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meeting with Israeli officials in Washington.
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi were present for the discussions aimed at defusing tensions with Lebanon.
While the Israeli political institution is focusing on diplomatic solutions, military plans approved by Northern Command have yet to be discussed.
Consensus among Israeli officials underlines the necessity for continued readiness in case diplomatic efforts falter.
An Israeli report highlights that the Home Front is currently unprepared for potential war with Lebanon, citing a lack of available shelters and inadequately prepared air defense systems, which require at least three months to be combat-ready.
The US proposal reportedly involves a two-phase approach:
The first phase includes implementing security arrangements to ensure that Hezbollah members are not present in border areas while the Israeli army maintains its positions, thus securing both sides of the border and facilitating the return of displaced residents.
The second phase focuses on delineating the land borders. Despite these diplomatic efforts, northern mayors have insisted on maintaining their protests, arguing that a political settlement is impossible without military action in the north.
Meanwhile, on the southern front, the Israeli army continues its intensified operations in Rafah.
Protests persist following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance against ending the war and withdrawing troops from Gaza before the return of all hostages alive.
Amidst the ongoing war in Gaza and heightened readiness in the north, the US aircraft carrier USS Iwo Jima has arrived at Haifa Port to participate in joint military exercises with the Israeli army in the upcoming days.
These drills simulate a multi-front war on Israel, including rocket attacks from Gaza in the south and Hezbollah in the north.
