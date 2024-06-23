News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-23 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As Israelis focus on Washington, where Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is expected to make progress in negotiations with the United States regarding arms shipments, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his criticism of the US administration, accusing it of not responding to Israel's repeated requests for weapons.
In his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu reiterated the points Washington aims to discuss with Gallant about ending the war in Gaza. He pre-empted the meetings by affirming his unwavering stance on achieving victory.
Gallant, who left Israel amidst sirens in the north and Hezbollah's release of a new map outlining its targets across northern Israel, announced that his meetings in Washington would be crucial for the war in the north front. He asserted that the army was fully prepared and that Israel was ready for any military operation in Lebanon.
Before his departure, Gallant emphasized that besides arms shipments, the most critical topic in his discussions would be the third phase of combat after Rafah.
On the ground, security tensions continue on the northern front with Hezbollah, which launched rockets and drones towards several areas, including Karmiel and Haifa. The army admitted to a Hezbollah drone strike on the Sahl Battalion headquarters in Beit Hillel in the Galilee, with Israeli authorities keeping the damage under wraps.
Additionally, the army acknowledged detecting a drone targeting the Rafael weapons manufacturing plant and another heading toward Krayot in the Haifa area.
Meanwhile, internal government disputes are escalating. Verbal clashes occurred between Netanyahu and Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf after Netanyahu canceled the appointment of Avi Cohen as a project manager in the Northern Command, replacing him with former Air Force Commander, Reserve General Eliezer Marom.
Wasserlauf considered the appointment a political and personal move. Voices were heard outside the meeting room, with reports of Netanyahu losing his temper and rejecting any minister's decision imposed on the prime minister, threatening Wasserlauf.
Simultaneously, Netanyahu refused to set a date to discuss the Northern Command's plans for operations inside Lebanon and postponed the southern and Gaza appointments until after Rafah, pending the outcomes of Gallant's meetings with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other American officials.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
US
Administration
Israeli
Defense
Minister
Washington
Hezbollah
Tensions
Next
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
Behind Bars: The Syrian Prisoner Crisis in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-21
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
Middle East News
2024-06-21
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
0
Middle East News
2024-05-30
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
Middle East News
2024-05-30
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15
Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
2024-04-24
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Behind Bars: The Syrian Prisoner Crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Behind Bars: The Syrian Prisoner Crisis in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
The Syrian Refugee Data Dilemma: Lebanon's Demands vs. UNHCR's Stance
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
The Syrian Refugee Data Dilemma: Lebanon's Demands vs. UNHCR's Stance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Scholz says Gaza hostage rescue an 'important sign of hope'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08
Scholz says Gaza hostage rescue an 'important sign of hope'
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
0
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
Lebanon News
09:27
Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport
2
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
12:14
IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
4
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
Lebanon News
11:31
Transport Minister Ali Hamie dismisses British Telegraph article as "ridiculous"
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
7
Middle East News
00:08
Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
Middle East News
00:08
Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port
8
Middle East News
02:43
Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict
Middle East News
02:43
Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More