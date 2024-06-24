Prolonged Presidential Vacancy: Efforts for a Unified Christian Front in Lebanon

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The presidential vacancy in Lebanon has persisted, prompting Bkerke to raise its voice, advocating for the election of the only Christian president in the region. In this context, Bkerke seized the opportunity of the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin's visit to Lebanon, to make a new attempt to bring Christian leaders together.



The proposed meeting includes Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil, Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh, and Kataeb Party leader Sami Gemayel.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai has moved through an envoy to communicate with these leaders, inviting them to a meeting, rumored to be scheduled for Wednesday. These leaders are also set to have individual meetings with the Vatican official at the embassy.



Will this four-way meeting under the Vatican's auspices succeed? Initial indicators suggest that the Free Patriotic Movement does not oppose such a meeting, indicating the problem is not on their side. The Lebanese Forces, while open to discussing any invitation, maintain that nothing has changed to warrant their participation in a four-way meeting they previously rejected, as it would not alter the presidential election situation. According to their sources, the issue is not among the Christians but with those who refuse to call for consecutive election sessions.



Kataeb Party sources indicate that any invitation will be discussed within the party, which has never rejected an invitation from Bkerke, especially one under the Vatican's auspices. The Marada Movement will announce its official stance upon receiving the invitation, with sources indicating no opposition to such meetings, particularly given Frangieh's personal acquaintance with Cardinal Parolin.