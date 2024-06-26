News
Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26 | 13:01
Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Since the start of clashes in South Lebanon, teams from the Ministry of Health have been working on preparing an emergency plan that takes into account the possibility of war expanding to Lebanon.
The plan operates on several levels:
The first step involved conducting a field survey of 100 hospitals across Lebanon that are capable of receiving war injuries to assess their readiness.
Following the survey, a three-phase training was initiated in collaboration with the World Health Organization for nursing and medical staff on how to manage injuries in emergencies, handle mass disasters, and provide mental health care. The number of trainees exceeded 5,000.
Additionally, the ministry has been conducting live drills with hospitals to identify and improve weaknesses in their plans.
This includes distributing war-related supplies and medications to hospitals in the south and Baalbek-Hermel and designating secure warehouses for medications and medical equipment in various regions.
Additionally, for the residents who have been displaced from their towns and villages, there are more than 20 mobile clinics available to serve them in addition to the health care centers affiliated with the ministry.
All these efforts need to be coordinated, which led to the accelerated opening of the Emergency Health Operations Room at the Ministry of Health.
An operations room for ambulance services was also established, with representatives from various emergency services to coordinate the transfer of the injured from the field to hospitals and between hospitals.
All operations are listed on a shared dashboard among hospitals, the Ministry of Health, and emergency services.
These efforts gain additional importance in light of the repeated threats to Lebanon.
However, their effectiveness in fulfilling their role hinges on the evolving situation on the ground and ensuring that medical facilities are not targeted.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Clashes
South
Health Ministry
War
Hospitals
World Health Organization
