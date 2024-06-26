Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26 | 13:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s Health Ministry ramps up war readiness since start of southern clashes: Here are the details

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Since the start of clashes in South Lebanon, teams from the Ministry of Health have been working on preparing an emergency plan that takes into account the possibility of war expanding to Lebanon.

The plan operates on several levels:

The first step involved conducting a field survey of 100 hospitals across Lebanon that are capable of receiving war injuries to assess their readiness. 

Following the survey, a three-phase training was initiated in collaboration with the World Health Organization for nursing and medical staff on how to manage injuries in emergencies, handle mass disasters, and provide mental health care. The number of trainees exceeded 5,000.

Additionally, the ministry has been conducting live drills with hospitals to identify and improve weaknesses in their plans. 

This includes distributing war-related supplies and medications to hospitals in the south and Baalbek-Hermel and designating secure warehouses for medications and medical equipment in various regions.

Additionally, for the residents who have been displaced from their towns and villages, there are more than 20 mobile clinics available to serve them in addition to the health care centers affiliated with the ministry.

All these efforts need to be coordinated, which led to the accelerated opening of the Emergency Health Operations Room at the Ministry of Health. 

An operations room for ambulance services was also established, with representatives from various emergency services to coordinate the transfer of the injured from the field to hospitals and between hospitals.

All operations are listed on a shared dashboard among hospitals, the Ministry of Health, and emergency services.

These efforts gain additional importance in light of the repeated threats to Lebanon. 

However, their effectiveness in fulfilling their role hinges on the evolving situation on the ground and ensuring that medical facilities are not targeted.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Clashes

South

Health Ministry

War

Hospitals

World Health Organization

LBCI Next
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Geagea supports Bkerke's rejection of war in southern Lebanon: Latest statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25

History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hachem to LBCI: The issue of the presidency is not linked to the Gaza war or the South Lebanon conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Inside Israel's multi-million dollar propaganda effort in America: What is Hasbara?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Scenarios for war: Israeli Supreme Court decision deepens government crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-28

Lebanon's springtime splendor: A journey through nature's canvas in pictures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

In Lebanon, Palestinian weapons issue resurfaces amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-25

Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Lebanon announces public closure on July 8

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Samy Gemayel meets Hossam Zaki: We reject Hezbollah's control over decisions of war and peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

Cyprus reaffirms non-aggression stance in meeting with Lebanese Deputy Speaker

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More