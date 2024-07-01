Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Lebanon has welcomed the 2024 summer season, brimming with festivals, activities, outings, and nightlife, marking a peak in tourism. 

In Beirut, for example, residents and visitors have been filling its streets.

Tourism in Lebanon is at its peak, as the statistics reveal the number of travelers despite the war and travel advisories from several embassies.

According to statistics, in the first six months of 2024, the number of travelers to and from Lebanon reached 2,997,381 compared to 3,000,185 in the same period in 2023, a decrease of only one per thousand.

To be more precise, here is a peek at the numbers from the start of the summer season, when expatriates and tourists typically begin to arrive, such as May and June. 

In Lebanon, 276,000 arrivals were recorded in May 2023 compared to 265,000 in May 2024, and in June, 427,000 arrivals in 2023 compared to 405,000 in 2024.

In Israel, however, May saw an increase in arrivals compared to other months this year, reaching 114,000. In comparison, in May 2023, the number of arrivals was 376,000.

Lebanon, its people, expatriates, and tourists are showcasing the most beautiful story despite the challenges, as the tourism season is taking off with the "Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar" national campaign. 

Remember, Lebanon is waiting for you!
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Summer

Festivals

Tourism

Statistics

Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar

LBCI Next
Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Launching Lebanon's tourism campaign, 'Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar:' Speeches' highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30

US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30

Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-19

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

IATA refutes Telegraph article on Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-14

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-27

Israeli Public Prosecutor files indictment against Imam and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah supports Gaza: Opposition pushes for Lebanon-Gaza separation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:22

Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
00:27

North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More