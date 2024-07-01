News
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Lebanon has welcomed the 2024 summer season, brimming with festivals, activities, outings, and nightlife, marking a peak in tourism.
In Beirut, for example, residents and visitors have been filling its streets.
Tourism in Lebanon is at its peak, as the statistics reveal the number of travelers despite the war and travel advisories from several embassies.
According to statistics, in the first six months of 2024, the number of travelers to and from Lebanon reached 2,997,381 compared to 3,000,185 in the same period in 2023, a decrease of only one per thousand.
To be more precise, here is a peek at the numbers from the start of the summer season, when expatriates and tourists typically begin to arrive, such as May and June.
In Lebanon, 276,000 arrivals were recorded in May 2023 compared to 265,000 in May 2024, and in June, 427,000 arrivals in 2023 compared to 405,000 in 2024.
In Israel, however, May saw an increase in arrivals compared to other months this year, reaching 114,000. In comparison, in May 2023, the number of arrivals was 376,000.
Lebanon, its people, expatriates, and tourists are showcasing the most beautiful story despite the challenges, as the tourism season is taking off with the "Meshwar Rayhin Meshwar" national campaign.
Remember, Lebanon is waiting for you!
