Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Just hours after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant bragged about the destruction of Hamas' capabilities and the impending third phase of fighting during his visit with military leaders in Gaza, around 20 rockets struck towns in southern Israel and the Gaza envelope.



These rocket attacks were reflected in Israeli reports claiming the reestablishment of Hamas' military and civilian control capabilities, proving the group's resilience and ongoing operational capacity.



A pre-tour assessment meeting, held before Gallant's visit and the subsequent rocket attacks, concluded with the necessity to intensify the fighting for at least two more weeks. This would pave the way for the third phase, which focuses on targeted operations in specific areas.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also emphasized the importance of continuing the intense combat operations while coordinating with Egyptian officials to construct an above- and below-ground barrier along the Philadelphi Route.



Meanwhile, Israel is looking to implement a plan for civil administration in Gaza, proposing the division of Gaza into sectors managed by Palestinian civilians without Hamas intervention. This plan is expected to commence soon on a trial basis in selected areas.



Concurrently, a Palestinian official revealed ongoing discussions in Doha between Fatah leader Hussein al-Sheikh and Hamas leadership regarding the post-war scenario.



Amid these proposals, the prisoner exchange deal remains stalled, with mediators' efforts showing little promise of a near-term agreement.



As the Rafah operation continues and the northern front with Lebanon remains unsettled, diplomatic efforts are prioritized over military actions.



However, tensions with Lebanon have escalated following the acknowledgment of at least 18 Israeli soldiers being injured in Golan settlements due to drone strikes by Hezbollah.



Northern towns, now ghost cities, remain in a state of high war emergency, with disagreements between residents, local leaders, and officials over ensuring security and returning civilians to their homes before September.