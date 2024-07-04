News
Post-debate doubts: Democrats question Biden's re-election
2024-07-04 | 13:04
Post-debate doubts: Democrats question Biden's re-election
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
President Joe Biden famously stated, "I know how to do this job."
However, his words seem increasingly disconnected from his actions, failing to convince many Americans, particularly after his presidential debate with rival Donald Trump, where Biden appeared visibly weakened and struggled to articulate his scattered thoughts.
Dissatisfaction with the Democratic president's performance has surfaced within his own party ranks.
According to Axios, there is growing consensus among disillusioned Democrats in Congress that efforts to secure Biden's re-election bid should be reconsidered.
In response, Biden swiftly moved to rally support and address concerns, meeting with Democratic lawmakers at the White House on Wednesday night.
The gathering aimed to bolster his campaign and shore up backing following his weak debate showing last week. This comes amid mixed sentiments among those who met Biden.
While Biden may have lost some confidence and popularity among the American public after the debate, it is evident that the Democratic Party remains steadfast in supporting his candidacy, at least as of the date of this report.
