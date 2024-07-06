News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu Says Wide Gap Remains in Negotiations with Hamas Despite Reports of Ceasefire Concession
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-06 | 12:42
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu Says Wide Gap Remains in Negotiations with Hamas Despite Reports of Ceasefire Concession
A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Despite reports confirming that Hamas has withdrawn its demand for a ceasefire before signing an agreement with Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a release, following Mossad Chief David Barnea's return from Qatar, that there remains a significant gap between the two sides.
During his brief stay in Qatar, Barnea conveyed a message that Netanyahu described as serious and essential for any prisoner exchange deal. He, along with security leaders, emphasized that the current opportunity to reach a deal is irreplaceable. However, politicians and security officials believe that Netanyahu will exert every effort to obstruct the deal.
Expectations within Israel regarding the deal are contradictory, reflecting internal disagreements. The optimistic view suggests that a deal could be reached within three weeks, while the less optimistic view points to Netanyahu's insistence on the message Barnea carried to Qatar, particularly emphasizing the fourteenth clause of the Israeli proposal concerning the duration of negotiations in the second phase.
According to Barnea's discussions, Israel rejects Hamas's demand for a written commitment from mediators to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire as long as negotiations persist. Instead, Israel demands that mediators merely mention "making efforts," leading many Israeli parties to hold Netanyahu responsible for the prisoners' fate if the deal fails.
The Israeli Security Cabinet, expected to make a decision on Sunday regarding Barnea's visit to Qatar, is witnessing intense internal debates. Reports suggest that American officials are rephrasing the eighth clause, which pertains to conducting negotiations during the first phase of the deal to determine the precise conditions for the second phase, including achieving a permanent truce in Gaza.
These discussions coincide with intensified pressure from Washington to overcome obstacles to the deal. It was announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Netanyahu during his upcoming visit to Washington at the end of the month to deliver a speech in Congress. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, describing the deal as a promising opportunity to safely return all prisoners to their families.
News Bulletin Reports
Netanyahu
Gaza
Palestine
Israel
Truce
Ceasefire
Next
Biden's Future in Doubt: ABC News Interview Fails to Alleviate Democratic Concerns
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05
Israel spy chief leaves Doha after Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05
Israel spy chief leaves Doha after Gaza truce talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05
Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-05
Erdogan's hopeful on Gaza ceasefire, says West must pressure Israel: Haberturk reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-03
Mossad: Israel considering Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
France Prepares for Fiercely Contested Second Round of Elections on July 7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
France Prepares for Fiercely Contested Second Round of Elections on July 7
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Biden's Future in Doubt: ABC News Interview Fails to Alleviate Democratic Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Biden's Future in Doubt: ABC News Interview Fails to Alleviate Democratic Concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-28
Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
Lebanon News
2024-06-28
Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
Lebanon News
04:27
Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents
0
World News
2024-06-01
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
World News
2024-06-01
South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
12:42
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
12:42
Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Sports News
12:50
Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end
Sports News
12:50
Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end
3
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:56
Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:27
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
Lebanon News
07:27
Cardinal Parolin urges election of new Lebanese president, calls for Christian involvement
5
Middle East News
06:04
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
Middle East News
06:04
Who is Iran's new president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian?
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Hamas denies the arrest of one of its members
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Hamas denies the arrest of one of its members
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More