Netanyahu Says Wide Gap Remains in Negotiations with Hamas Despite Reports of Ceasefire Concession

2024-07-06 | 12:42
Netanyahu Says Wide Gap Remains in Negotiations with Hamas Despite Reports of Ceasefire Concession

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine


Despite reports confirming that Hamas has withdrawn its demand for a ceasefire before signing an agreement with Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a release, following Mossad Chief David Barnea's return from Qatar, that there remains a significant gap between the two sides.


During his brief stay in Qatar, Barnea conveyed a message that Netanyahu described as serious and essential for any prisoner exchange deal. He, along with security leaders, emphasized that the current opportunity to reach a deal is irreplaceable. However, politicians and security officials believe that Netanyahu will exert every effort to obstruct the deal.


Expectations within Israel regarding the deal are contradictory, reflecting internal disagreements. The optimistic view suggests that a deal could be reached within three weeks, while the less optimistic view points to Netanyahu's insistence on the message Barnea carried to Qatar, particularly emphasizing the fourteenth clause of the Israeli proposal concerning the duration of negotiations in the second phase.


According to Barnea's discussions, Israel rejects Hamas's demand for a written commitment from mediators to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire as long as negotiations persist. Instead, Israel demands that mediators merely mention "making efforts," leading many Israeli parties to hold Netanyahu responsible for the prisoners' fate if the deal fails.


The Israeli Security Cabinet, expected to make a decision on Sunday regarding Barnea's visit to Qatar, is witnessing intense internal debates. Reports suggest that American officials are rephrasing the eighth clause, which pertains to conducting negotiations during the first phase of the deal to determine the precise conditions for the second phase, including achieving a permanent truce in Gaza.

These discussions coincide with intensified pressure from Washington to overcome obstacles to the deal. It was announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Netanyahu during his upcoming visit to Washington at the end of the month to deliver a speech in Congress. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, describing the deal as a promising opportunity to safely return all prisoners to their families.
 
 

