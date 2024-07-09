News
A Historic $1 Billion Deal for Turkey's Automotive Industry
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09 | 12:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
A Historic $1 Billion Deal for Turkey's Automotive Industry
A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
A $1 billion deal marks a historic day for Turkey's automotive industry, with an annual capacity to produce 150,000 electric vehicles, according to its Industry Minister.
As the European Union imposes tariffs of up to 38.1% on Chinese electric cars— a significant increase from the previous 10% rate amid Europe's push towards clean energy and the transition to electric vehicles, and the strong entry of Chinese industry into the European market—Ankara has struck a deal with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD to open a factory in Turkey.
This agreement, witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, appears primarily economic but undoubtedly carries political dimensions as well. Establishing this Chinese factory in Turkey allows Beijing to circumvent the high tariffs imposed by the European Union, which would otherwise necessitate raising prices.
Chinese cars, manufactured in Turkey, will enter the European market, maintaining competitive prices due to the customs agreement between Turkey and the European Union. For Turkey, this investment strengthens its automotive industry, creating new job opportunities, supporting the local economy, and enhancing Turkey's position as a strategic production base.
The agreement bolsters political relations between Turkey and China, placing Chinese interests at Europe's doorstep as Europe and the United States contend with the Chinese economic giant. Consequently, the fierce economic battle that America and Europe are waging against China has reached the entrance of the old continent. Instead of China confronting Europe defensively, it has taken advantage of a Turkish-European rift to turn the equation into an offensive.
From an economic standpoint, China now also stands at the threshold of NATO, with Turkey as a member. Strategically, just as Europe and the US faced the Russian bear at their doors through military conflict with Ukraine, China is now economically challenging Europe from the continent's gateway. Will Turkey be China's entry into European markets, or will the confrontation expand?
News Bulletin Reports
Turkey
Automotive Industry
Europe
Ankara
