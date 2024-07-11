News
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-11 | 13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Iraq has shown compassion towards Lebanon by shipping oil and unloading the gas oil cargo from two ships anchored off Deir Ammar and Zahrani into the plants' tanks, averting the imminent threat of a total power outage at vital facilities.
Iraqis understand that the promises made by Lebanese officials, from the Caretaker Prime Minister to the Caretaker Energy Minister and others, often lack follow-through. Thus, practical steps must be taken, such as the decision by the Lebanese Parliament to settle the dues owed to Iraq. The question remains whether this will happen before the next crisis.
The situation with Iraq may stem from a Lebanese struggle over interests related to the fuel sector. There might have been interventions from different parties either to obstruct or facilitate the process, especially given the raised questions about how a company named Sahara won the swap tender with Iraq and the tender to purchase gas oil for Electricité du Liban. The Ministry of Energy responded that Sahara offered the best prices in the swap and tender processes.
Although no one can definitively identify this company, there is a consensus that it operates in Nigeria, Dubai, and Geneva, and that a representative from outside Lebanon presents the offers. However, some are questioning whether there is a Lebanese entity or party involved with Sahara.
Sahara won the gas oil tender, but it seems it may not proceed to execution because members of the Electricité du Liban board objected, arguing that the priority for using Electricité du Liban's funds should either be to pay Iraq or to settle the dispute with MEP to operate the Zouk and Jiyyeh reverse engine plants.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Iraq
Lebanon
Energy
Power.
