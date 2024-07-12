NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine

2024-07-12 | 13:00
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
2min
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The NATO summit held in Washington to commemorate the alliance's 75th anniversary was marked by significant developments that heightened tensions with Russia.

The United States announced plans to deploy long-range missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, in Germany. These missiles, known for their precision and range exceeding 2,000 kilometers, will bolster NATO's defensive capabilities and serve as a strong deterrent against potential Russian threats.

In addition to the cruise missiles, discussions were held regarding deploying the Patriot air defense system in Germany, although no decision was reached. The Patriot system is designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles and hostile aircraft, providing effective protection against aerial attacks.

The Kremlin responded by stating that these moves have rekindled the characteristics of the Cold War and direct confrontation.

As part of the increased confrontation with Russia, Washington and its allies have provided Ukraine with a new aid package worth $225 million, which includes weapons and equipment for the military. 

The aid package comprises a Patriot missile battery, NASAMS advanced air defense system munitions, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, HIMARS rocket artillery system munitions, TOW missiles, Javelin, and AT-4 anti-tank systems, among other items.

However, President Joe Biden's verbal gaffes nearly overshadowed the aid announcement, causing embarrassment and mockery. 

However, the decisions made at the NATO summit, including the deployment of Tomahawk missiles in Germany, underscore the alliance's commitment to strengthening its defenses against Russia, a move Moscow views as a direct threat to its security and even its existence, according to Kremlin statements. This significantly increases the risk of escalation in the region.

