News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-12 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The NATO summit held in Washington to commemorate the alliance's 75th anniversary was marked by significant developments that heightened tensions with Russia.
The United States announced plans to deploy long-range missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, in Germany. These missiles, known for their precision and range exceeding 2,000 kilometers, will bolster NATO's defensive capabilities and serve as a strong deterrent against potential Russian threats.
In addition to the cruise missiles, discussions were held regarding deploying the Patriot air defense system in Germany, although no decision was reached. The Patriot system is designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles and hostile aircraft, providing effective protection against aerial attacks.
The Kremlin responded by stating that these moves have rekindled the characteristics of the Cold War and direct confrontation.
As part of the increased confrontation with Russia, Washington and its allies have provided Ukraine with a new aid package worth $225 million, which includes weapons and equipment for the military.
The aid package comprises a Patriot missile battery, NASAMS advanced air defense system munitions, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, HIMARS rocket artillery system munitions, TOW missiles, Javelin, and AT-4 anti-tank systems, among other items.
However, President Joe Biden's verbal gaffes nearly overshadowed the aid announcement, causing embarrassment and mockery.
However, the decisions made at the NATO summit, including the deployment of Tomahawk missiles in Germany, underscore the alliance's commitment to strengthening its defenses against Russia, a move Moscow views as a direct threat to its security and even its existence, according to Kremlin statements. This significantly increases the risk of escalation in the region.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
NATO
Summit
US
Biden
Speech
Aid
Announcement
Ukraine
Russia
Next
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-11
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'
World News
2024-07-11
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'
0
World News
2024-07-10
Biden tells NATO in forceful speech: Ukraine will stop Putin
World News
2024-07-10
Biden tells NATO in forceful speech: Ukraine will stop Putin
0
World News
2024-07-09
Biden to meet Zelensky at NATO summit on Thursday: White House
World News
2024-07-09
Biden to meet Zelensky at NATO summit on Thursday: White House
0
World News
2024-06-27
Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP
World News
2024-06-27
Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-11
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-11
Israeli Negotiations with Hamas: Progress Amid Escalating Conflicts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-11
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-11
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
0
World News
2024-07-11
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
World News
2024-07-11
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-08
South Korea's Yoon to discuss Pyongyang's 'distinct threat' to Europe at NATO: Reuters
World News
2024-07-08
South Korea's Yoon to discuss Pyongyang's 'distinct threat' to Europe at NATO: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
Lebanon News
2024-04-17
Israeli air force states fighter jets hit Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon's Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
Lebanese FM discusses de-escalation in South Lebanon in talks with EU officials in Brussels
Lebanon News
2024-06-27
Lebanese FM discusses de-escalation in South Lebanon in talks with EU officials in Brussels
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:00
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Kesrouane and North Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:00
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Kesrouane and North Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:37
Lebanese army vehicle hit by Israeli gunfire, soldiers unharmed
Lebanon News
05:37
Lebanese army vehicle hit by Israeli gunfire, soldiers unharmed
3
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector
5
Middle East News
02:23
Israel launches strike on southern Syria
Middle East News
02:23
Israel launches strike on southern Syria
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:15
Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:15
Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters
8
Middle East News
01:46
Israeli military says a soldier killed near border with Lebanon
Middle East News
01:46
Israeli military says a soldier killed near border with Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More