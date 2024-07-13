Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-13 | 12:49
High views
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
3min
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In an airstrike involving over a ton of explosives distributed across five heavy bombs, Israel targeted Mohammad Deif, one of its key objectives in the ongoing Al-Aqsa Flood War. 

While the Israeli military confirmed the strike on Deif, it has not verified his death, and Hamas has dismissed the claims as false.

The latest attempt on Deif follows a series of previous failed efforts, including a notable instance where Israel aborted an operation upon discovering his presence in the vicinity of Israeli hostages. 

Saturday's operation in Khan Yunis was meticulously coordinated among various Israeli intelligence and military branches. Before execution, evaluations were conducted by military intelligence, Shin Bet, and the army to ensure there were no Israeli hostages in the area.

The attack resulted in the deaths of at least a hundred Palestinians and left many injured. Israel employed a range of intelligence resources to track Deif's movements, including cyber capabilities, drones, and Palestinian agents.

Preliminary reports suggest that leaks indicated Deif's presence in the humanitarian zone between Mawasi and Khan Younis—a designated safe area for Palestinians. It is believed that Palestinian agents within this zone reported Deif's location, confirming the absence of Israeli hostages.

Israel's air force dropped the first three heavy bombs, followed by two additional bombs weighing a ton each, to ensure the target's elimination. 

However, there remains no confirmation of Deif's fate.

This operation aims to increase pressure on Hamas to progress towards a deal, although some Israeli officials worry that the timing and casualties might hinder negotiations. 

Following the operation, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a field assessment with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also convened a special session with security leaders, issuing orders to heighten readiness on both the southern and northern fronts in anticipation of potential retaliatory actions if Deif's death is confirmed.

