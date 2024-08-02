Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-02 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah did not provide a clear indication of when the party would retaliate against Israel for the assassination of senior military leader Fouad Shokor and the attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, leaving the timing as an element of surprise. 

However, he assured the inevitability of a response, emphasizing that the appropriate circumstances would be dictated by the battlefield.
 
Amid rising concerns that Hezbollah's retaliation could escalate into an all-out war, diplomatic efforts have intensified to contain the party's response. Israel has informed key countries that its response would be more significant than anticipated, especially if Hezbollah targets civilian areas.

A crucial meeting was held at the Grand Serail with ambassadors from the Quintet Ambassadors, who are permanent members of the UN Security Council and elected council member states. 

Prime Minister Najib Mikati communicated to the ambassadors that Lebanon does not seek war and desires a diplomatic solution based on UN Resolution 1701 to ensure lasting stability at the borders. He urged these countries to pressure Israel to halt its aggressions on Lebanon and swiftly implement a ceasefire in Gaza, which would help calm tensions in Lebanon.

According to a diplomatic source, the meeting not only explored diplomatic options to curb the escalation but also discussed Lebanon's readiness for any dramatic developments, including technical discussions on protecting citizens of these countries and the procedures for their evacuation should the situation deteriorate.

During his visit to the army leadership in Yarze on the occasion of Army Day, Mikati noted that regional developments are alarming and indicate an increasing and expanding threat from one area to another. 

"We can only reaffirm our right to defend our land, sovereignty, and dignity by all available means, and there is no hesitation in this choice, no matter the sacrifices. We have informed friendly and brotherly nations that we are advocates of peace, not war," he said.

Hezbollah is determined not to allow Israel to alter the rules of engagement in Lebanon and insists on choosing its method of response. 

The possibility of an all-out war hinges on Israel's actions and its handling of Hezbollah's anticipated retaliation. 

Nonetheless, many believe that despite the rising military tension, an all-out war is unlikely.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Diplomatic

Efforts

Najib Mikati

Peace

Hezbollah

Retaliation

LBCI Next
Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation
Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

Israeli army reports sirens in Northern Israel amid high alert for possible Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01

Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
World News
2024-07-09

Zelenskyy: Modi's Moscow visit 'devastating' for peace efforts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Global pursuit of Palestinian and Hezbollah leaders: Israel's decades-long history of targeted assassinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ismail Haniyeh's burial in Qatar: A pivotal moment for Hamas leadership amid investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01

Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
World News
2024-07-26

Netanyahu to hold talks with Trump aimed at easing tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks

LBCI
World News
11:16

Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More