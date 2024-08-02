Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah did not provide a clear indication of when the party would retaliate against Israel for the assassination of senior military leader Fouad Shokor and the attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, leaving the timing as an element of surprise.



However, he assured the inevitability of a response, emphasizing that the appropriate circumstances would be dictated by the battlefield.



Amid rising concerns that Hezbollah's retaliation could escalate into an all-out war, diplomatic efforts have intensified to contain the party's response. Israel has informed key countries that its response would be more significant than anticipated, especially if Hezbollah targets civilian areas.



A crucial meeting was held at the Grand Serail with ambassadors from the Quintet Ambassadors, who are permanent members of the UN Security Council and elected council member states.



Prime Minister Najib Mikati communicated to the ambassadors that Lebanon does not seek war and desires a diplomatic solution based on UN Resolution 1701 to ensure lasting stability at the borders. He urged these countries to pressure Israel to halt its aggressions on Lebanon and swiftly implement a ceasefire in Gaza, which would help calm tensions in Lebanon.



According to a diplomatic source, the meeting not only explored diplomatic options to curb the escalation but also discussed Lebanon's readiness for any dramatic developments, including technical discussions on protecting citizens of these countries and the procedures for their evacuation should the situation deteriorate.



During his visit to the army leadership in Yarze on the occasion of Army Day, Mikati noted that regional developments are alarming and indicate an increasing and expanding threat from one area to another.



"We can only reaffirm our right to defend our land, sovereignty, and dignity by all available means, and there is no hesitation in this choice, no matter the sacrifices. We have informed friendly and brotherly nations that we are advocates of peace, not war," he said.



Hezbollah is determined not to allow Israel to alter the rules of engagement in Lebanon and insists on choosing its method of response.



The possibility of an all-out war hinges on Israel's actions and its handling of Hezbollah's anticipated retaliation.



Nonetheless, many believe that despite the rising military tension, an all-out war is unlikely.