Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-05 | 13:00
High views
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Following the assassinations of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor, Egypt has intensified its diplomatic efforts with multiple parties, including Americans and Israelis, to prevent a full-scale regional confrontation, especially in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, who has been in close communication with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aty, traveled to Cairo.  

In recent days, Bou Habib has kept Prime Minister Najib Mikati updated on Egypt's efforts. They agreed that Bou Habib should visit Cairo to emphasize Lebanon's desire to avoid expanding the conflict. He stated that Lebanon is ready to implement UN Resolution 1701, provided Israel also complies, and urged Israel to de-escalate by ceasing attacks on Lebanese territory.

According to sources, Bou Habib also plans to hold talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who recently returned from Tehran. 

Safadi had discussed Iran's anticipated response to Haniyeh's assassination and how Jordan might handle the retaliation, particularly if Iranian missiles and drones enter Jordanian airspace. 

Jordan had previously dealt with unidentified flying objects that entered its airspace in April, coinciding with the response to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
 
Bou Habib also discussed the deteriorating regional situation with the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, who indicated that the UN is in contact with Lebanese and Israeli officials, as well as other regional actors, to prevent further escalation. 

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert emphasized that the solution lies in both sides implementing UN Resolution 1701, confirming the renewal of the mandate for UN peacekeeping forces.
 
In related diplomatic efforts, French sources have neither confirmed nor denied the potential visit of Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné to Lebanon, noting that no dates have been set but all possibilities remain open.

