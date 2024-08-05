News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-05 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Following the assassinations of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor, Egypt has intensified its diplomatic efforts with multiple parties, including Americans and Israelis, to prevent a full-scale regional confrontation, especially in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, who has been in close communication with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aty, traveled to Cairo.
In recent days, Bou Habib has kept Prime Minister Najib Mikati updated on Egypt's efforts. They agreed that Bou Habib should visit Cairo to emphasize Lebanon's desire to avoid expanding the conflict. He stated that Lebanon is ready to implement UN Resolution 1701, provided Israel also complies, and urged Israel to de-escalate by ceasing attacks on Lebanese territory.
According to sources, Bou Habib also plans to hold talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who recently returned from Tehran.
Safadi had discussed Iran's anticipated response to Haniyeh's assassination and how Jordan might handle the retaliation, particularly if Iranian missiles and drones enter Jordanian airspace.
Jordan had previously dealt with unidentified flying objects that entered its airspace in April, coinciding with the response to the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
Bou Habib also discussed the deteriorating regional situation with the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, who indicated that the UN is in contact with Lebanese and Israeli officials, as well as other regional actors, to prevent further escalation.
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert emphasized that the solution lies in both sides implementing UN Resolution 1701, confirming the renewal of the mandate for UN peacekeeping forces.
In related diplomatic efforts, French sources have neither confirmed nor denied the potential visit of Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné to Lebanon, noting that no dates have been set but all possibilities remain open.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Calm
De-escalation
Israeli
Aggression
Next
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression on Beirut's southern suburbs, calls for international action
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Iranian Embassy in Lebanon condemns 'cowardly Israeli aggression' on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Jordan calls for international action to halt Israeli aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Jordan calls for international action to halt Israeli aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-26
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Lebanon's FM calls for restraint to avoid regional war, reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Lebanon's FM calls for restraint to avoid regional war, reaffirms commitment to Resolution 1701
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Increased US-Israeli coordination: Defense plans intensify amid preparations for potential Iranian attack
0
Middle East News
12:26
Israel army states US CENTCOM chief in Israel to assess security
Middle East News
12:26
Israel army states US CENTCOM chief in Israel to assess security
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Lebanon News
2024-07-20
Israeli warplanes strike Houla, South Lebanon; ambulances rush to scene
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
3
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
4
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
5
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
6
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
7
Middle East News
07:48
Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours
Middle East News
07:48
Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours
8
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More