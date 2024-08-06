Combating Rumors: Ministry of Energy and Health Reassure Citizens Amidst False Reports

A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The war hasn't started yet, but another type of war has already begun. It is the war of rumors and fake news.



Reports have spread about citizens rushing to stockpile food items, especially essentials, and about monopolistic practices by some traders and illogical price hikes. These reports are far from the truth.



On the health front, there are also reports of people rushing to buy medicines and baby formula at high prices. These are also rumors, with the truth lying elsewhere.



Another scenario involves fuel, with rumors that the Ministry of Energy and Water has announced upcoming restrictive measures. These include limited hours for fuel stations and restrictions on the amount of fuel each car can purchase, with schedules and limitations to be published as soon as possible.



The ministry has completely denied this news, expressing surprise at the dissemination of such information, which it believes "only serves the interests of the Zionist enemy and those with malicious intent within Lebanon."



The Ministry of Energy reassured that all petroleum products are available in the Lebanese market in the usual quality, at official prices, and in the necessary quantities. It urged those involved to exercise caution when publishing such news and to refer to official sources for verification before dissemination.



